 Indore News: 9-Year-Old Flags Multiple Errors In Olympiad Prep Books, Publisher Admits Oversight
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 9-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, identified several factual and typographical errors in MTG workbooks.

These workbooks are used for the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) exams.

Publisher took the matter into cognizance, acknowledge the mistakes and promise corrections in the future editions.

The 9-year-old who noticed the errors was Hetav Bhatnagar, a Class 4 student. He was preparing for the upcoming SOF Olympiad.

He then verified the issue with his teachers, and reported it to both SOF and MTG, the foundation’s official academic partner.

MTG later confirmed the mistake and assured that it would be rectified in future editions of the workbook.

Bhatnagar subsequently identified 2 more discrepancies in the same series, which were also accepted by the publisher after review.

The SOF Olympiad exams are held annually across India to assess students’ aptitude in science, mathematics and English.

MTG workbooks are among the most commonly used resources for preparation.

Principal Jyoti Chaurasia appreciated his meticulous work and noted that the incident raised broader concerns about the reliability of academic materials available in the market.

“These books are trusted by students preparing for national-level exams. Publishers must ensure thorough review before circulation to maintain academic integrity,” she said.

MTG stated that corrections were being incorporated and that updated editions would be released ahead of the next Olympiad cycle.

