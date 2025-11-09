MP Shocker! 65-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sodomising Minor At District Hospital In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old boy inside the district hospital premises in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpura, as reported on Sunday.

According to police, the accused was identified as Shabbir Khan. It revealed that he had been sexually assaulting the minor for the past 5 days.

Additionally, he threatened to kill the victim if he revealed the crime to anyone.

The Kotwali Police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and the POCSO Act.

Victim’s father was undergoing treatment

Investigations revealed that the boy’s father has been undergoing treatment at the district hospital for the past 4 months following an accident.

During this period, the accused allegedly took advantage of the situation and committed the assaults.

The incident came to light when the accused was caught by hospital security staff while attempting to take the boy away again.

The guards immediately informed the police, who arrested the accused on the spot.

Further investigation is underway.

Not the first case!

Cases of sexual assault against minors are reported frequently in state, calling for an immediate action.

Recent, such incident was reported in August from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a 15-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by 3 local youths during a picnic.

The victim was a resident of Maharajpura and had gone to Bithauli waterfall in the Tighra forest area,

While he was enjoying the picnic near the waterfall, he was approached and assaulted by the 3 accused.