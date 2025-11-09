 MP News: World Cup Winner Deepti Sharma Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain--VIDEO
Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
MP News: World Cup Winner Deepti Sharma Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team member Deepti Sharma visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Sunday. 

She offered her prayers to Lord Mahakal and sought blessings. She also took part in the early morning Bhasma Aarti.

FP Photo

After attending the Aarti, Deepti performed rituals and offered prayers from the Nandi Hall, following all traditional customs.

After her visit, the Temple Management Committee’s Deputy Administrator welcomed and felicitated the cricketer. He presented her with Lord Mahakal’s prasad and a ceremonial dupatta.

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo Notably, the all-rounder recently delivered a remarkable performance in the final match against South Africa, scoring 58 runs off 58 balls and taking 5 wickets. 

Deepti Sharma, who hails from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, will also be honored by the Uttar Pradesh government for her contribution to Indian cricket.

