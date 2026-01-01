Indore-Like Incidents Should Not Recur, Says CS Anurag Jain

MP News: State Moving Ahead In Investment, Export, Says Chief Secretary Anurag Jain | File

Bhopal (Madya Pradeeh): Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana on Thursday laid out key priorities for 2026, stressing the need to curb cyber crime and drug trafficking and to significantly reduce road accidents in the state.

Addressing senior police officers at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on the first day of the New Year, Makwana said capacity-building of the police force was crucial in view of the rapidly evolving nature of cyber fraud.

He advised the officers to take a lesson from such an incident as happened in Indore and find a permanent solution to it.

Jain said rescue and relief operations should immediately begin in such situations.

The big projects should be regularly reviewed, and the officers should carry out a project time management plan, Jain said.

If a project is important, it can be reviewed daily, he said, adding that they should maintain departmental coordination to smoothen the pace of work. Installation of solar systems on government buildings should be treated as a campaign, Jain said.

The Chief Secretary said the state officers should interact with their counterparts at the Centre.

He directed the officers to reply to the letters received from the ministers, officers of the Central Government, public representatives, and office bearers of the employees’ and officers’ associations.

He appealed to the officers to implement the policy of ‘ease of living' and ‘ease of doing’.

As only three months are left for the new financial year, the officers should work in a mission mode, he said.

Jain said MP was included in the five developed states at a conference of chief secretaries presided over by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the intentions of the Prime Minister, the laws made before 1947 and 1950 should be reviewed and redesigned, he said, adding that the MPE app should be made more people-friendly.

Over 500 services are available on this app, which will be increased to 1,200 this month and to 1,800 by March, the Chief Secretary said.

