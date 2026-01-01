Bhopal News: Labour Inspectors Exempted From Routine Checks At Small Establishments Under Amended Act

MP News: Labour Inspectors Exempted From Routine Checks At Small Establishments Under Amended Act |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The labour department has amended the Shops and Establishment Act to ease compliance for small business owners, following the initiative of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Under the amended provisions, labour inspectors will not carry out routine inspections at shops and establishments employing fewer than 20 workers. Inspections at such workplaces will now be conducted only with prior permission, marking a significant shift in the existing inspection mechanism.

Additional Secretary of the Labour Department, Basant Kurre, said the amendment is aimed at providing relief to small shopkeepers from unnecessary hassles caused by frequent inspections. He stated that the move would also help save time and administrative resources for both business owners and the department.

Kurre emphasised that the amendment does not exempt shopkeepers from following labour laws. Instead, it promotes self-compliance, encouraging employers to adhere to legal provisions related to wages, working hours and employee welfare on their own.

He added that if shopkeepers ensure compliance with labour regulations, there would be no need for labour officers to conduct inspections. The new system is expected to create a more business-friendly environment while maintaining the core objectives of labour welfare and legal compliance.