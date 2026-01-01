MP News: Devotees Cheer 'Jai Mai Ki' As Thousands Gather At Pitambra Shakti Peeth In Datia On First Day Of New Year-- VIDEO

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A massive crowd gathered at the Pitambara Shakti Peeth temple in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on the first day of the new year.

Datia is witnessing extreme cold and dense fog, but that could not deter the devotees' spirit. Thousands of people, donning sweaters, shawls and scarves, stood in multiple long queues early in the morning to begin their 2026 with the goddess' blessings. And as soon as the gates of the temple were opened, a crowd of devotees waiting outside were allowed in.

Devotees cheered 'Jai Mai Ki' as priests performed special prayers and rituals at the temple.

#WATCH | Thousands Of Devotees Visit Maa Pitambara Shakti Peeth In Datia To Seek Blessings For New Year #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #NewYear2026 pic.twitter.com/rjVfK7rus2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 1, 2026

Devotees from across Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi visited the Pitambra Temple on Thursday, and prayed for prosperity.

Several of them had travelled long distances on foot to reach the temple. Elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure smooth movement.

Heavy police force was deployed, and barricades were erected to ensure that devotees had an orderly darshan. Separate queues were also arranged for women and the elderly.

Devotees said that they receive special energy and spiritual peace from the darshan of Maa Pitambara, and most of them emphasised that it's their annual ritual and they visit the temple every year on January 1 to seek blessings.