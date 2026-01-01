 Madhya Pradesh Weather Update January 1, 2026 : Brace For Intense Chill, Dense Fog Amid Snowfall In Hilly States; Khajuraho Witnessed Coldest New Year's Eve
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Tejal Ghorpade (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): January is set to experience harsh winters across the state, with minimum temperatures expected to dip below freezing points.

Brace for intense chill, dense fog, and a cold wave!

The state experienced severe cold even on New Year's Eve. Khajuraho and Nowgong in Chhatarpur were among the top coldest cities of the state, however the enthusiastic residents did not let it play a barrier in New Year's celebrations.

The effects of fog and cold weather were felt on the first day of the new year. Fog was observed in several districts, including Chhatarpur, Satna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Sidhi, Panna, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Maihar and Shahdol, as well as Indore, Bhopal, Shajapur, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Mandla, and Dindori.

MP News: 2026 Brings Fresh Beginnings, Big Projects & Bigger Gains; Here's How
article-image

Snowfall in hilly states causing freezing chill in MP

Snowfall in the hilly states and the activity of the Western Disturbance have intensified the cold in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Meteorological Department, the speed of the jet stream (a river-like flow of cold and warm air) reached up to 278 kmph on Wednesday. This caused a drop in night temperatures in Madhya Pradesh. The jet stream will continue to flow rapidly on Thursday as well.

According to weather experts, the jet stream is a major reason for the increased cold in the state. It is a fast-moving current of air that flows at an altitude of approximately 12.6 km above the ground. This time, its speed has reached up to 285 km per hour. It is active in the northern part of the country.

