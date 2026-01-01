MP News: 2026; Fresh Beginnings, Big Projects, Bigger Gains | FP Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): From six-lane highways to cutting-edge cancer care, 2026 is shaping up as a decisive year for Madhya Pradesh. Big-ticket projects across roads, healthcare, railways, green energy and wildlife conservation are slated to take off or reach completion.

A new holiday calendar for government staff will also kick in from January 1, 2026, bringing 238 working days and 127 holidays under a five-day work week.

Medical infra boost

Two private medical colleges at Katni and Panna will be set up under Public Private Partnership mode in 2026. Foundation stones for Dhar and Betul colleges have already been laid to expand medical education and healthcare reach, especially in tribal areas.

Private players will invest in construction and operations using government land while colleges will be linked to existing hospitals. Ayushman cardholders will receive treatment benefits, while others will be charged market rates, expanding MBBS seats and specialist care.

Big push at GMC

A multi-storey Centre of Excellence for Orthopaedics with a Rs 97 crore allocation will come up at GMC Bhopal and is expected to start in 2026. It will offer complex limb reconstruction, joint replacement, spine surgery, pelviacetabular reconstruction, CTEV clinic and sports injury clinic.

A Regional Institute of Respiratory Diseases will also open in 2026 with focus on TB, COPD and asthma. Cancer care at GMC will be upgraded with PET-CT and Linear Accelerators, cutting waiting time and improving integrated treatment.

One-stop cancer care

AIIMS Bhopal will get a centralised cancer block, first in Madhya Pradesh, by 2026. Facility will house Gamma Knife and PET-CT scan services at one location.

With current waiting periods of six months to a year for CT and MRI tests, new block will offer diagnosis, chemotherapy, surgery, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, mental health counselling and stem cell treatment under one roof.

Six lanes to Ujjain: Pic - Indore-Ujjain Road

A 45-km, six-lane greenfield Indore Ujjain highway will be completed by December 2026. Project includes two flyovers, two railway overbridges and multiple underpasses.

Signal-free, access-controlled road will cut travel time to around 30 minutes and boost economic and religious travel ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Jabalpur - Dindori 4-lane

A 200-km, four-lane Jabalpur Dindori road is slated for completion by December 2026. Project is part of a broader highway expansion plan and will improve connectivity across region.

Flyovers over chaos

A six-lane flyover at Bairagarh is under construction at a cost of Rs 305 crore by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation.

Another Rs 305 crore, six-lane, 850-metre-long flyover at Khajuri (11 Mile Junction) will ease congestion where Bhopal bypass meets Bhopal Indore highway, benefiting 2 3 lakh vehicles daily.

Bundelkhand on fast track

Bundelkhand Vikas Path, costing Rs 3,357 crore, will act as a major economic corridor to lift Bundelkhand region.

Project will boost connectivity, industry and tourism by linking region to major highways and forms part of state plan to roll out multiple Pragati Paths by December 2026.

Vande Bharat roll-in: Pic - Vnde Bharat train

Two Vande Bharat trains, Bhopal Lucknow and Bhopal Patna, will start in 2026. Bhopal Lucknow service will run during day with chair car and executive class coaches.

Bhopal Patna sleeper train will be first among Amrit Bharat trains to offer sleeper facilities with First AC, Second AC and Third AC berths.

Rly timetable reset

Arrival and departure timings of 25 trains under Bhopal Railway Division will change from January 1, 2026, following a new timetable by Indian Railways. Services affected include Bhopal-Rewa, Bhopal-Jodhpur and RKMP Pune.

Green power surge: solar park

Madhya Pradesh will double green energy capacity to 15,000 MW by 2026 from current 7,203.5 MW. Expansion includes 4,186 MW solar and 3,646 MW wind energy.

After Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Park, upcoming Morena Solar Park will add energy storage to ensure power supply beyond daylight hours.