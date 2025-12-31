 Bhopal News: 13 Special Director General May Serve In The State Next Year Serve news
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 01:09 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in the state, it is likely that 13 officers may be posted at the Special Director General (SDG) rank after January 1. At present, 12 SDG posts are earmarked for senior IPS officers in the state.

A 1994-batch IPS officer, Anant Kumar Singh was on central deputation. His deputation tenure ended on December 23, but the police headquarters has not yet received confirmation regarding his return.

If he returns to the state after the promotion order, he will have to be promoted to the DG rank under the Next Below Rule (NBR). In that case, the number of DG-rank officers in the state would rise to 13.

Special DG (CID) Pawan Srivastava, a 1992-batch IPS officer, is retiring on December 31. Following his retirement, officers of the 1994 batch are set to be promoted from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to the Special DG rank.

DG Sanjeev Shami is also scheduled to retire on June 30. If Anant Kumar Singh s return from deputation is not clarified by December 31, then on January 1, Ashutosh Rai, an officer of the same batch, will be promoted from ADGP to DG rank.

Among the 1994-batch officers, Anant Kumar Singh is the senior-most, followed by Manmeet Singh Narang and Ashutosh Rai. As Manmeet Singh Narang is also on deputation, Ashutosh Rai is likely to be promoted to the DG post on January 1,

