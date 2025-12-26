MP News: Businesses, Government Officials Discuss Power Supply Issues To Industrial Units | Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Several industrialists and officials attended a meeting of the Pithampur Industrial Association held at the SEZ campus in Pithampur on Wednesday.

The organization’s president, Gautam Kothari, and Laghu Udyog Bharati president Rajesh Jain, were also present at the meeting. On behalf of the PithampurLimited, Managing Director Anoop Singh, Chief Engineer Kamesh Srivastava, Superintending Engineer DN Sharma, Executive Engineer Akash Bansal, along with senior department officials and employees, were present.

A large number of industrialists and their representatives from all the industrial units in the Pithampur Industrial Area attended the meeting. The main objective of the meeting was to discuss issues related to the quality and reliability of power supply to industrial units and to establish dialogue to address industrialists’ suggestions, questions, and concerns.

Addressing the meeting, Managing Director Anoop Singh stated that, as per the Honorable Chief Minister’s wishes, ensuring consistent, quality, and uninterrupted power supply to industrial areas is the primary goal. He informed that various development, upgrading, and strengthening projects worth approximately ₹50 crore have been approved for the Pithampur Industrial Area.

All these projects will be completed before the upcoming summer season, making the power supply system more robust and reliable. He also clarified that there is no shortage of funds for these projects, and that extensive maintenance and necessary improvements will be completed in a timely manner before the upcoming rainy season.

He suggested the industries install vacuum circuit breakers (VCB) in their premises so that the fault occurring in any one industry does not affect other consumers connected to the concerned feeder and the overall supply system is not disrupted.

During the meeting, industrialists participated enthusiastically, presenting their problems, suggestions, and questions. Electricity department officials listened to all concerns carefully, promptly resolving many issues, and also assured prompt and appropriate solutions to remaining issue