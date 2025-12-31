MP News: Sanatan Culture Celebrated At Aditya International In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Aditya International School hosted an annual celebration based on the theme “Sanatan ka Swarnim Path" (The Golden Path of Sanatan), showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and timeless values, recently.

Speaking at the event, chief guest MLA Balkrishna Patidar said that Indian culture and traditions teach truth, non-violence, compassion, service and duty. He explained how such cultural programmes develop character, discipline and national consciousness among students and shape them into confident citizens.

Students presented enthralling performances based on Lord Rama's ideals of righteousness and sacrifice, childhood stories of Lord Krishna and teachings of the Gita. They also presented performance on various avatars of Lord Vishnu including Varaha, Narasimha, Parashurama and Kalki.

District Education Officer (DEO) Shailendra Kanude praised the school's efforts in instilling cultural awareness and pride. Members of Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar were honoured with certificates and shawls during the event.

School director Ashok Dixit said that the institution aims not only academic excellence but also to create responsible and value-based citizens. The programme concluded with gratitude expressed by Leena Raghuvanshi.