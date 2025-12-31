 Indore Water Deaths: 'Water Is So Harmful That My Dad's Both Kidneys Are Damaged,' Bhagirathpura Resident Shares Ordeal After Hospital Hands Him ₹1.5 Lakh Bill-- VIDEO
Residents of Bhagitpura reported serious illness after consuming contaminated drinking water that tasted unusual from December 22. A man developed vomiting and kidney failure due to a bacterial infection and was hospitalized, with treatment costs reaching ₹1.5 lakh. Fresh vomiting cases have emerged, while the CMHO has assured medical assistance and an investigation into the water contamination.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Indore Water Deaths: 'Water Is So Harmful That My Dad's Both Kidneys Are Damaged,' Bhagirathpura Resident Shares Ordeal After Hospital Hands Him ₹1.5 Lakh Bill-- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "The water has been contaminated since December 21 as it started to taste unusual. The chemical in water is so harmful that my father's both the kidneys have been severely impacted and the treatment is costing us lakhs of rupees" shared Suraj Navre, a young resident of Indore's Bhagirathpura area-- where sewer water got mixed into drinking supply!

Navre said that doctors have prescribed critical medical care to his father and the treatment is costing them somewhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. He further complained that the administration is passing them various phone numbers in the name of help, but did not come forward to pay for medical bills.

According to reports, Suraj Navre a resident of Bhagirathpura while sharing his ordeal with Free Press alleged that, the water tasted unusual, but the family assumed the administration had added medicines to prevent diseases.

On December 25, Suraj's Father, 65-Year-Old Prabhulal Navre fell seriously ill and started vomiting after consuming contaminated water. Initially, he was immediately rushed to a family doctor. Due to his severe condition, he was immediately referred Robert Nursing Home.

According to doctors, the bacterial infection caused by the contaminated water is directly impacting the kidneys. In Prabhulal's case both of his kidneys failed and he was unable to urinate.

Hospital Bills

Hospital Bills |

Hospital Bills (2)

Hospital Bills (2) |

Suraj alle pe ged that no medical aid or compensation was provided to the family or any other victim. He reportedly had to spend between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh on medicines and treatment.

On Wednesday, Suraj's nephew also started vomiting profusely indicating the same symptoms. According to CMHO, around 1,100 symptomatic patients were admitted till Tuesday, out of which nearly 700 were treated and discharged. 

Notably, 9 people have died so far in the Bhagirathpura due to consumption of contaminated water.

Authorities are investigating the matter thoroughly, and locals have urged to ensure safe drinking hospital.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)

