 MP News: Sanitation Supervisors Lose A Day’s Salary Over Laxity In Neemuch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Sanitation Supervisors Lose A Day’s Salary Over Laxity In Neemuch

MP News: Sanitation Supervisors Lose A Day’s Salary Over Laxity In Neemuch

During the inspection, the team found that several employees were found absent from duty. Taking immediate action, Bamaniya ordered the deduction of a day’s salary for negligent sanitation supervisors and directed officials to officially record the absences. She said, “Carelessness would not be tolerated and maintaining city’s cleanliness remains a top priority.”

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Sanitation Supervisors Lose A Day’s Salary Over Laxity | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Municipal Officer Durga Bamaniya ordered the deduction of a day’s salary for several sanitation supervisors found absent from duty, during a surprise inspection of multiple wards in Neemuch on Monday.

The inspection was conducted at more than 14 wards, including wards 1 to 6, 9 to 11 and wards 14, 28, 29 and 30 across the city. During the exercise, the CMO and other officials inspected attendance centres to verify staff presence and reviewed sanitation arrangements.

Read Also
Indore News: Crime Branch Arrests 4th Accused In Online Cheating Of ₹60 Lakh; Three Of His...
article-image

Bamaniya was accompanied by health officer Dinesh Tank and sanitation inspector Bharat Singh Bhardwaj.

During the inspection, the team found that several employees were found absent from duty. Taking immediate action, Bamaniya ordered deduction of a day’s salary for negligent sanitation supervisors and directed officials to officially record the absences. 

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Chokes Under ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality As Industrial Emissions And Construction Dust Trigger Health Fears
Bhiwandi Chokes Under ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality As Industrial Emissions And Construction Dust Trigger Health Fears
Mumbai News: 55-Year-Old Businessman Alleges ₹11.94 Crore Cheating By Chemical Firm Directors, EOW Registers FIR
Mumbai News: 55-Year-Old Businessman Alleges ₹11.94 Crore Cheating By Chemical Firm Directors, EOW Registers FIR
Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested Near Panvel Railway Station With 4.69 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.09 Lakh
Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested Near Panvel Railway Station With 4.69 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.09 Lakh
Bombay HC Gives State Govt 2 Weeks To Deposit ₹3.60 Crore Human Rights Compensation, Warns Of Top Official’s Appearance
Bombay HC Gives State Govt 2 Weeks To Deposit ₹3.60 Crore Human Rights Compensation, Warns Of Top Official’s Appearance

She said, “Carelessness would not be tolerated and maintaining city’s cleanliness remains a top priority.”

The inspection was also carried out in the Neemuch Cantonment area, covering the private bus stand, Mhow Road, HUDCO Colony and Vikas Nagar. The CMO issued strict instructions regarding punctuality, proper dress code and timely garbage collection.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Thalassemia Patients To Get Easier Access To Treatment, Medicines
Indore News: Thalassemia Patients To Get Easier Access To Treatment, Medicines
MP News: Manasa Civic Body Staff Protest Deductions In January Salary
MP News: Manasa Civic Body Staff Protest Deductions In January Salary
MP News: Irked Over Pending Land Grab Plaint, Couple Seeks Permission For Self-Immolation
MP News: Irked Over Pending Land Grab Plaint, Couple Seeks Permission For Self-Immolation
Indore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Indore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
MP News: Workshop For Adolescent Girls At PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya In Kasrawad
MP News: Workshop For Adolescent Girls At PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya In Kasrawad