MP News: Sanitation Supervisors Lose A Day’s Salary Over Laxity In Neemuch

MP News: Sanitation Supervisors Lose A Day’s Salary Over Laxity | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Municipal Officer Durga Bamaniya ordered the deduction of a day’s salary for several sanitation supervisors found absent from duty, during a surprise inspection of multiple wards in Neemuch on Monday.

The inspection was conducted at more than 14 wards, including wards 1 to 6, 9 to 11 and wards 14, 28, 29 and 30 across the city. During the exercise, the CMO and other officials inspected attendance centres to verify staff presence and reviewed sanitation arrangements.

Bamaniya was accompanied by health officer Dinesh Tank and sanitation inspector Bharat Singh Bhardwaj.

During the inspection, the team found that several employees were found absent from duty. Taking immediate action, Bamaniya ordered deduction of a day’s salary for negligent sanitation supervisors and directed officials to officially record the absences.

She said, “Carelessness would not be tolerated and maintaining city’s cleanliness remains a top priority.”

The inspection was also carried out in the Neemuch Cantonment area, covering the private bus stand, Mhow Road, HUDCO Colony and Vikas Nagar. The CMO issued strict instructions regarding punctuality, proper dress code and timely garbage collection.