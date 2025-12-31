 Indore Water Deaths: CM Mohan Yadav To Arrive Shortly As Contaminated Water Kills 5 In Bhagirathpura; CMHO Informs Over 1700 Symptomatic Patients Treated So Far, 17 Still Critical
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Indore after five deaths linked to contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura. Over 1,400 patients reported vomiting and diarrhoea, with several hospitalised. Health officials noted blood pressure and kidney issues. Authorities reserved 100 beds, admitted all patients as a precaution.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is expected to reach Indore by Wednesday evening, after five deaths and 1700 patients were reported due to contaminated water in Bhagirathpura areas.

He will meet the officials and doctors to assess the medical situation.

Notably, a leak in the pipeline mixed sewer water into the drinking supply which led to the crisis in Bhagirathpura.

Regarding the matter, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer (CHMO) Madhav Hasani said that the matter was reported on December 29 stating unusual cases of vomiting and diarrhoea.

article-image

According to CMHO, around 1,100 symptomatic patients were admitted till Tuesday, out of which nearly 700 were treated and discharged. 

On Wednesday’s, an additional 300 to 400 patients were admitted, while 17 patients with severe conditions were referred to other hospitals for advanced treatment. Health officials said the situation is being closely monitored.

He further informed that health officials said many patients showed blood pressure fluctuations, and in some cases an impact on the kidney was also observed. 

As a precautionary measure, authorities have decided that all patients, even with minor symptoms, will be admitted for close monitoring. 

At present, 100 beds at Chacha Nehru Hospital and other Private Medical Colleges have been reserved for the patients.

Teams from the Women & Child Department, Madhya Pradesh Board of Revenue, and teams from Medical Colleges altogether are working to manage the outbreak. 

Senior and veteran doctors are constantly visiting hospitals and personally reviewing patients’ conditions.

