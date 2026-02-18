Indore News: Industries Seek Stronger Single-Window System

Indore News: GST, Mandi Tax Issues To Be Raised In Council; Deputy CM Jagdish Devda | Representative Image

Indore (Madya Pradesh): Ahead of the presentation of the State Government’s Budget for FY 2026–27, industrialists have outlined their expectations.

They have urged the government to make the single-window system more effective so that industries do not have to move from one department to another for licences and approvals.

State Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the FY 2026–27 Budget in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

Yogesh Mehta, president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), the apex representative body of SMEs in the state, said that the lack of basic facilities in government industrial areas continues to affect industrial operations.

He stressed that special attention must be given to infrastructure development and that separate funds should be allocated for the upgradation of MSME sectors across the state. This, he said, would encourage fresh investment and promote youth entrepreneurship.

He added that industries have been burdened with double taxation for years and should be relieved of this issue.

Mehta also demanded additional subsidies for the development of product-based private industrial areas (cluster-based). Cluster development, he said, should be strengthened to accelerate industrial growth in the state.

He further stated that the government should reimburse various fees charged for development permits in private industrial areas, such as diversion fees, stamp duty, T&CP fees, shelter fees, additional shelter fees and development permission charges, to support industries in their initial stages.

If an entrepreneur sets up an industry on privately acquired land, the government should reimburse stamp duty and other related charges, he added. He also pointed out that stamp duty on mortgages in the state remains higher than in many other states and should be brought on par in the upcoming Budget.

Make Single window system More effective: industries

Ahead of the presentation of the State Government’s budget of FY 2026-27, the industrialists have expressed their expectations from the budget.

They have expected that the single-window system should be made effective so that industries do not have to go from department to department for licensing procedures.

Finance Minister of the State Jagdish Devda will present the budget of FY 2026-27 in the State Assembly on Wednesday. Yogesh Mehta, president of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), an apex representative organisation of SMEs of the state, has said that the lack of basic facilities in government industrial areas still impacts industrial operations.

Special attention needs to be paid to infrastructure development, and separate funds should be approved for the upgradation of all MSME sectors in the state. This will encourage new investment and promote youth entrepreneurship.

He said that the industries have been bearing the burden of double taxation for years; therefore, it is essential to free them from double taxation.

Additional subsidies should be provided for the development of product-based private industrial areas (cluster-based). Cluster development should be made more effective to accelerate the state's industrial development.

Mehta said that the government should reimburse various government fees levied for development permits for private industrial areas, such as diversion fees, stamp duty, T&CP fees, shelter fees, additional shelter fees, and development permission fees, to provide support to industries in their initial stages.

If anyone starts an industry by acquiring private land in the state, the government should reimburse the stamp duty and other fees. Furthermore, the stamp duty on mortgages in our state is still higher than the rates applicable in other states. We expect this to be comparable to other states in our upcoming budget.