MP News: Manasa Civic Body Staff Protest Deductions In January Salary | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of the Manasa Municipal Council submitted an application at the public hearing held at the Neemuch Collector’s office on Tuesday to protest the sudden deduction of special allowance from their January salaries.

The employees stated that the special allowance, given after completing 10 and 20 years of service, has been included in their salary for several years.

However, an amount between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 reportedly cut from their January salaries without any prior notice or written order. No explanation was given for this deduction either, they added.

The employees called the move unjust and said it has caused anger and dissatisfaction among the staff. They demanded that the deducted amount be reimbursed immediately.

They also demanded that before any such action is taken in the future, a clear written order must be issued in advance.

The employees have warned that if their demands are not met soon, they will stop work, which could affect the day-to-day functioning of the Manasa Municipal Council.