 MP News: Manasa Civic Body Staff Protest Deductions In January Salary
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Manasa Civic Body Staff Protest Deductions In January Salary

MP News: Manasa Civic Body Staff Protest Deductions In January Salary

The employees called the move unjust and said it has caused anger and dissatisfaction among the staff. They demanded that the deducted amount be reimbursed immediately. They also demanded that before any such action is taken in the future, a clear written order must be issued in advance.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Manasa Civic Body Staff Protest Deductions In January Salary | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of the Manasa Municipal Council submitted an application at the public hearing held at the Neemuch Collector’s office on Tuesday to protest the sudden deduction of special allowance from their January salaries.

The employees stated that the special allowance, given after completing 10 and 20 years of service, has been included in their salary for several years.

Read Also
DAVV-Indore Convocation: Over 200 Students Felicitated; 78-Year-Old Sushma Pradeep Moghe Completes...
article-image

However, an amount between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 reportedly cut from their January salaries without any prior notice or written order. No explanation was given for this deduction either, they added.

The employees called the move unjust and said it has caused anger and dissatisfaction among the staff. They demanded that the deducted amount be reimbursed immediately.

FPJ Shorts
NCLT Restores PNB’s Secured Creditor Status In Arshiya Limited Insolvency Case, Sets Aside RP Reclassification
NCLT Restores PNB’s Secured Creditor Status In Arshiya Limited Insolvency Case, Sets Aside RP Reclassification
Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Apologises After Shivaji Maharaj Remark Row, Accuses BJP Of Distortion Campaign
Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Apologises After Shivaji Maharaj Remark Row, Accuses BJP Of Distortion Campaign
India–EU Free Trade Agreement Concluded: A Strategic Breakthrough In India’s Global Trade Engagement
India–EU Free Trade Agreement Concluded: A Strategic Breakthrough In India’s Global Trade Engagement
Navi Mumbai Crime: Koparkhairane Jeweller Allegedly Cheats 29 Customers Of ₹1.44 Crore, Shop Owner On Run
Navi Mumbai Crime: Koparkhairane Jeweller Allegedly Cheats 29 Customers Of ₹1.44 Crore, Shop Owner On Run

They also demanded that before any such action is taken in the future, a clear written order must be issued in advance.

The employees have warned that if their demands are not met soon, they will stop work, which could affect the day-to-day functioning of the Manasa Municipal Council.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Thalassemia Patients To Get Easier Access To Treatment, Medicines
Indore News: Thalassemia Patients To Get Easier Access To Treatment, Medicines
MP News: Manasa Civic Body Staff Protest Deductions In January Salary
MP News: Manasa Civic Body Staff Protest Deductions In January Salary
MP News: Irked Over Pending Land Grab Plaint, Couple Seeks Permission For Self-Immolation
MP News: Irked Over Pending Land Grab Plaint, Couple Seeks Permission For Self-Immolation
Indore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Indore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
MP News: Workshop For Adolescent Girls At PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya In Kasrawad
MP News: Workshop For Adolescent Girls At PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya In Kasrawad