DAVV-Indore Convocation: Over 200 Students Felicitated; 78-Year-Old Sushma Pradeep Moghe Completes M.A. Degree With Pride & Gold Medal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The convocation hall of Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya glowed with pride as gold medalists waited for their moment, a reward for years of discipline and determination, on Tuesday.

As many as 221 students were awarded PhD degrees in the ceremony. Around 150 students who topped various examinations, were felicitated with Gold medals.

The ceremonial procession began with expected grace, but a subtle shift caught attention when Vice Chancellor Rakesh Dangi walked alongside the Governor, stepping away from the formation he was meant to follow. It was a small deviation, yet noticeable in a ritual built on order.

A lighter moment followed when Governor Mangu Bhai Patel remarked humorously, “Ab toh Beti Bachao ki jagah, Beta bachao.” after he noticed that girl students were present in larger numbers in comparison to boys. The comment drew laughter from some, surprise from others.

Golden Minds and Glorious Futures

The gold medalists spoke passionately about their future, civil services, research, entrepreneurship, and social change. Their voices carried hope, ambition, and gratitude.

If the ceremony momentarily wavered, the students restored its purpose, proving that while photographs fade, dreams remain bold.

At 78, Sushma Pradeep Moghe proved that determination has no age limit. With quiet resilience and unwavering will, she completed her Master’s degree, turning lifelong learning into a powerful statement. Her journey reflects strength, discipline, and courage, inspiring generations to believe that dreams remain valid at every stage of life.

Since 2019, Tapasya Aren chased a quiet dream at DAVV to become a gold medalist. Today, as an LLM graduate practising in the High Court, she stands proud. With discipline and determination, she turned ambition into achievement, proving that focused goals and fearless effort shape remarkable legal journeys.

Pratibha Patidar (right), a dedicated Chemistry student, successfully graduated from DAVV through her relentless efforts, intense willpower, perseverance, and unwavering determination to achieve academic excellence. She shared that throughout her intense journey, her parents always supported her and guided her.

Bhumika Gupta (left), a dedicated science student, received three medals: two gold, one silver. When asked what it meant to her after she received three medals, she warmly shared, "Winning three medals means witnessing my family’s priceless smiles, the people who sacrificed everything for me. From managing exams during my sister’s wedding, battling health issues, to clearing IIT JAM alongside college exams and extracurriculars, every hurdle was worth it. These medals aren’t just metal; they symbolise perseverance, balance, and making my family proud." Bhumika shared that she is currently pursuing an M.Sc. Chemistry at JNCASR Bangalore, where she always wanted to study.

Their achievement reminds everyone that through perseverance, dreams can be accomplished and milestones can become memories.