Indore College Tales: Short Kurtis Paired With Denims & Chic Jhumkas Become New Favourite Of DAVV Girls-- But, What's Behind The Fashion Trend?

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DAVV has emerged as an education hub in Indore, where students from across the state gather to share their ideas-- from academics to politics, and more.

Students from different culture, backgrounds, carrying varied beliefs learn from each other's perspectives and tastes. The non-identical tastes and ideas also bring an exciting variation of fashion.

And, these days, the trend of short kurti and denims with delicate jhumkas seems have taken over the trends at DAVV for girls.

The chic look of jhumka, jeans and a short kurti adds to the Indian charm of ethnics yet giving a flavor of modernism and traditions. From lace scrunchies to claw clips that make the outfit even more chic and effortless.

trendy oxidised jhumkas |

DAVV becoming a vibrant Mosaic of fashion

Walk across the tree-lined lanes of DAVV Takshila Parisar, and one thing becomes instantly clear, fashion here isn’t just clothing, it’s a language. With students arriving from every corner of Madhya Pradesh and across the country, the campus becomes a vibrant mosaic of styles, ideas, and cultural influences. Yet amid this colorful mix, one trend has quietly taken the spotlight and become the signature DAVV girl look: short kurti, denim jeans, and delicate jhumkas.

trendy short kurtas worn by girls at DAVV |

Blending in comfort & style

There’s something effortlessly appealing about this combination. The short kurti makes it comfortable during long academic hours, while the well-fitted denim adds a modern, youthful edge.

But it’s the jhumkas, swinging softly as the girls walk from department to department — that add that timeless Indian charm.

Together, the trio creates a look that feels equal parts ethnic and contemporary, blending tradition with the confidence of modern womanhood.

Indo-western outfits worn my girls |

Answer to every girl's 'What to wear today?'

On any given day, the campus pathways become an unintentional runway, girls laughing with friends, carrying tote bags, sipping chai, books tucked under one arm, their fashion telling small stories of who they are.

What makes DAVV’s fashion scene so special is how personal it feels. No two outfits look the same, even if the elements are similar.

Moreover, it solves every girl's problem of --What to wear today, to some extent!

Each student adds her own twist a pastel kurti here, oxidized jhumkas there, a bold cat-eye, or a minimal nude lip. It’s creativity woven into daily routine, expression stitched into comfort.

At DAVV, style isn’t loud — it’s graceful, youthful, and deeply rooted in identity. And every short kurti paired with denim whispers a little bit of Indore’s charm into the bustling campus life.

(With inputs from Koustubhi Shukul)