Indore News: Thalassemia Patients To Get Easier Access To Treatment, Medicines

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing the problems faced by thalassemia patients, Indore Collector Shivam Verma has initiated measures to ensure the easy availability of treatment and medicines.

A coordinator has been appointed for the purpose, who himself is suffering from the disease.

Displaying sensitivity, Collector Verma met children suffering from thalassemia and their families in his chamber, listened to their concerns, and assured immediate resolution.

The families reported delays in the availability of medicines. The Collector immediately discussed the issue with the concerned officials and ensured their prompt supply. He assured them that injections and medicines would be made available without interruption and that no further inconvenience would arise.

The children and their families expressed gratitude to the administration, stating that they are receiving free medicines under the arrangement.

On the Collector’s instructions, to streamline future arrangements, a boy named Vaibhav Soni, who is also a thalassemia patient, has been appointed as the nodal coordinator. He will oversee the availability of medicines and coordinate with officials. The administrative team will also conduct regular monitoring to ensure timely procurement and distribution.

During the public hearing (Jansunvai), a vehicle owner received a registration card that had been pending for two years.

At the Jansunvai, District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain, Additional Collector Navjeevan Vijay Panwar, Rinkesh Vaishya and other officials listened to applicants’ grievances and resolved them promptly. Most cases related to family, land and property disputes.