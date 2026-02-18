Indore News: 48-Hour Shutdown Of Narmada Water Supply To Hit Several Areas | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The water supply under the Narmada Phase I and Phase II will remain affected for several days due to major repair and maintenance work scheduled from February 19.

Officials said that an existing 1200 mm diameter pipeline at the Wanchu Point was damaged, leading to a large-scale wastage of treated drinking water.

To prevent further loss, the damaged pipeline will be replaced and connected with a new pipeline.

Along with the pipeline repair, extensive maintenance work will be carried out across the Narmada Phase I and Phase II systems. This includes transformer oil top-up and servicing at the 180 MLD, 132 kV sub-station at Chhoti Khargone, maintenance of CT transformers, isolators, insulators, conductors, and other electrical equipment, as well as tree cutting and allied works.

Officials said that maintenance of 33 kV transmission lines will also be undertaken, including replacement of conductors, insulators, discs, and jumpers.

Servicing of all 400 KW VT motor pumps at the old intake well will be carried out, including oil top-up, panel servicing, and yard cleaning. In addition, all HSC pumps and motors at PH-2, PH-3, PH-4 and PH-5 will undergo complete servicing.

The maintenance plan also includes cleaning of submersible pumps in the Narmada river, channel cleaning, servicing of high-capacity VT pumps ranging from 1300 KW to 2100 KW, air valve servicing of the 2134 mm MS pipeline, and cleaning work at the 363 MLD Bhaklai Plant, including channels, nodal chambers, and clarifier tanks.

48-hour shutdown from Feb 19

To facilitate the above works, a shutdown of the Narmada Phase 1 and Phase II pipelines will be implemented from the morning of February 19. The repair and maintenance work is expected to take approximately 48 hours. These two phases supply about 160 MLD out of 450 MLD reaches the city every day.

The water works department has appealed to residents to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period. Officials said water supply will be restored in phases once the maintenance work is completed.

Areas to face water supply disruption

Direct water supply from Annapurna Tank and Bilawali Tank will remain affected on February 19 and 20.

Several colonies dependent on supply from overhead water tanks in following areas will be hit on February 20 and 21 due to tanks not being filled due to the shutdown.

Annapurna, Chhatribagh, Raj Mohalla, MOG Lines, Lokmanya Nagar, Dravid Nagar, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Jinsi Haat Maidan, Narwal, Agarbatti Complex, Tigariya Badshah, Subhash Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Gandhi Hall, Malhar Ashram, Scheme No 103, Kushwah Mohalla, Banganga and Jai Hind Nagar.