MP News: Man Dies Month After Arrest; Kin Allege Assault By Forest Officials | FP Photo

Punjapura (Madhya Pradesh): Days after a man died following his arrest in a teak smuggling case, his family submitted a memorandum at Katafodh police station in Punjapura on Monday night alleging that his death was caused due to the injuries he sustained during an assault by forest officials.

The family accused forest department officials of assaulting the man and demanded action against the culprits.

As per reports, the deceased Ankit Uike was a driver by profession and a resident of Loharad. On January 13, he allegedly landed a gig to drive a vehicle carrying teakwood for Rs 8,000.

Ankit’s family claimed that forest officials from Jinwani Range allegedly stopped the vehicle for inspection. While Ankit’s companions allegedly escaped, he was pulled out of the vehicle, brutally assaulted and then arrested, claimed his mother Subhadra Bai Uike.

She also alleged that Ankit sustained a spear injury which damaged his spinal cord in the assault.

Ankit was first treated at Kataphod Government Hospital before being taken to Indore for advanced treatment. After returning home, Ankit died on February 13. The family alleged that the assault caused numbness below his waist which led to his death.

Divisional Forest officer Amit Kumar Chauhan said, “The department has nothing to do with this death.”

He said that a pickup truck loaded with 11 pieces of teak wood was seized about a month ago, but the department is unaware of any assault on Ankit.

Bagli SDOP Srishti Bhargava said the post-mortem examination will determine the actual cause of death, after which appropriate action will be taken.

Police are investigating and closely monitoring the situation.

Ankit’s family warned of a protest if no action is taken within two days.