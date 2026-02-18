 Indore News: Farmers Warn Of Protest Against Agriculture Department Over Substandard Groundnut Seeds
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Indore have announced a protest against the Agriculture Department over the alleged distribution of substandard groundnut seeds under the Oilseed Crop Scheme.

The scheme, launched by the central and State governments to enhance farmers’ income and promote innovation in oilseed production, is reportedly facing setbacks at the ground level due to administrative negligence.

According to farmers, poor-quality groundnut seeds supplied under the scheme have caused widespread dissatisfaction and concern. Despite complaints being lodged several days ago, authorities have neither ensured the complete withdrawal of the substandard seeds nor provided certified and quality alternative seeds to the affected farmers.

Moreover, no accountability has been fixed on any responsible officials so far.

Leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, including Bablu Jadhav, Ramswaroop Mantri, Chandansingh Badwaya, Shailendra Patel, and Praveen Thakur, have strongly condemned the alleged inaction.

They have demanded immediate withdrawal of the inferior seeds, prompt distribution of certified quality seeds to affected farmers, and strict action against the guilty officials and concerned agencies.

They warned that if transparent and concrete action is not taken soon, they will stage a sit-in protest outside the Agriculture Department office.

