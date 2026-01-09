Indore News: Now Farmers To Receive Fertilisers Through E-Tokens | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide fertilisers to farmers easily, conveniently and with real-time transparency, the fertilisers will be made available to them through a e-token system with the help of the e-Vikas system To ensure the effective implementation of this system.

A training programme was organised under the chairmanship of the Agriculture Production Commissioner, Ashok Varnwal. Joint Director of Agriculture of the division, all Deputy Directors of Agriculture of the division, Regional Manager Markfed, Regional Manager MP Agro, District Marketing Officer, Chief Executive Officer of the District Cooperative Central Bank, Senior Agricultural Development Officers, managers of cooperative societies, marketing committees, and warehouse in-charges and operators of marketing federations attended the training program.

During the programme, detailed training and discussions were held on the technical aspects of the e-token system, supply chain management, and methods to ensure transparency.

CL Kevda, Deputy Director of the Department of Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development, stated that the government is implementing the e-token and fertilizer distribution system to provide fertilizers to farmers within a timeframe and with transparency.

It was explained that farmers can also purchase fertilizers at their convenience. For this, farmers can get an e-token through their mobile phones by following the process. Farmers can log in by entering their Aadhaar number and OTP through the link https://etoken.mpkrishi.orgon Google.