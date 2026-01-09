 Indore News: Mohini Barfa Becomes City Topper In CMA Foundation Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Mohini Barfa Becomes City Topper In CMA Foundation Exam

Indore News: Mohini Barfa Becomes City Topper In CMA Foundation Exam

Mohini Barfa topped the Indore city chapter in the CMA Foundation exam, scoring 306/400. Out of 140 local candidates, 94 passed, a 67.14% pass rate. Nationally, 23,743 students appeared and 16,600 passed (69.92%). Vidhan Chhabra secured the highest marks in India with 380/400. City topper Mohini was congratulated by CMA Indore officials and committee members.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Mohini Becomes City Topper In CMA Foundation Exam |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the CMA Foundation course examination, Mohini Barfa become the city topper by securing 306/400 marks. From the city chapter of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India 140 students appeared in the exam out of which 94 students passed.

Ravindra Dubey, media in-charge of the city chapter informed here on Thursday that the institute released the results on Thursday. The Foundation examination was conducted by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on December 13.

Dubey said that the 23,743 students appeared in the Foundation examination from across India, out of which 16,600 students passed. The percentage of the passed candidates was 69.92%.Vidhan Chhabra secured the first position across India by obtaining the highest marks 380/400.

From the city center, 140 students appeared in the Foundation examination, out of which 94 students passed. The pass percentage was 67.14%.Among the students who appeared from the city center,Mohini Barfa secured the first position with 306/400 marks, while Nityam Dixit secured the second position with 300/400 marks.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway Land Bidding
Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway Land Bidding
Mumbai Junior College Teachers To Stage Morcha On January 19 Over Job Uncertainty
Mumbai Junior College Teachers To Stage Morcha On January 19 Over Job Uncertainty
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Police Book Contractor For Negligence In Electrician’s Death After Four-Month Probe
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Police Book Contractor For Negligence In Electrician’s Death After Four-Month Probe
Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites Bias
Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites Bias
Read Also
Indore News: Will Dog Census Be Done In Indore? HC Takes Up PIL
article-image

The Chairman of the Indore Chapter, CMA Pankaj Raizada, Secretary CMA Yash Wagrecha and all the members of the executive committee congratulated the successful students and wished them a bright future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Mohini Barfa Becomes City Topper In CMA Foundation Exam

Indore News: Mohini Barfa Becomes City Topper In CMA Foundation Exam

Indore News: Will Dog Census Be Done In Indore? HC Takes Up PIL

Indore News: Will Dog Census Be Done In Indore? HC Takes Up PIL

Indore Cyber Crime: 43-Year-Old School Teacher Falls Victim To AI Voice Cloning, Loses 97k

Indore Cyber Crime: 43-Year-Old School Teacher Falls Victim To AI Voice Cloning, Loses 97k

MP News: Learnt How To Make Fake Notes From Youtube: Man Held With Counterfeit Currency; Arrested

MP News: Learnt How To Make Fake Notes From Youtube: Man Held With Counterfeit Currency; Arrested

MP News: Farmers Stages Protest In Mandsaur Over Daytime Power Supply Issues

MP News: Farmers Stages Protest In Mandsaur Over Daytime Power Supply Issues