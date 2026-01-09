Indore News: Mohini Barfa Becomes City Topper In CMA Foundation Exam

Indore News: Mohini Becomes City Topper In CMA Foundation Exam |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the CMA Foundation course examination, Mohini Barfa become the city topper by securing 306/400 marks. From the city chapter of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India 140 students appeared in the exam out of which 94 students passed.

Ravindra Dubey, media in-charge of the city chapter informed here on Thursday that the institute released the results on Thursday. The Foundation examination was conducted by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on December 13.

Dubey said that the 23,743 students appeared in the Foundation examination from across India, out of which 16,600 students passed. The percentage of the passed candidates was 69.92%.Vidhan Chhabra secured the first position across India by obtaining the highest marks 380/400.

From the city center, 140 students appeared in the Foundation examination, out of which 94 students passed. The pass percentage was 67.14%.Among the students who appeared from the city center,Mohini Barfa secured the first position with 306/400 marks, while Nityam Dixit secured the second position with 300/400 marks.

The Chairman of the Indore Chapter, CMA Pankaj Raizada, Secretary CMA Yash Wagrecha and all the members of the executive committee congratulated the successful students and wished them a bright future.