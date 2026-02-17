MP Nes: JEE Mains Results; Scores 99.30 Percentile, Eyes Computer Science Branch | FP Photo

Bhanpura (Madhya Pradesh): From losing his mother at a young age to struggling with financial hardships and preparing for engineering entrance exams without attending coaching centers, Tanishq Jain is not new to struggle and crisis.

However, Monday appeared to be the culmination of years of hard work when the boy from Bhawanimandi got to know his JEE Mains score—99.30 percentile.

The 18-year-old lost his mother when he was just two years old. His father Paras Jain, works as a tailor and his grandfather runs a handcart to support the family. Money was always tight, but the family never let Tanishq’s education suffer. He completed his schooling at Government Seth Anandilal Poddar Senior Secondary School, Bhawanimandi.

After Class 12, Tanishq started preparing for IIT on his own without any coaching. Last year, he appeared in JEE for the first time and scored 96.23 percentile. He was offered a civil engineering seat at a college in Jammu, but he refused admission as it was not his desired branch or institute.

Instead of losing hope, Tanishq spent another year preparing again with more focus and hard work. His efforts paid off when results were announced.

As soon as the result came out, his home was filled with joy. For his father and grandfather, it was the reward for years of sacrifice. Neighbours and people came to congratulate him and called him the pride of Bhawanimandi.

Tanishq’s next target is JEE Advanced. He dreams of studying computer science at an IIT and building a career in technology.

Macro Vision Academy students shine in IIT-JEE Mains Phase I, 10 score above 99 percentile

Burhanpur: Burhanpur’s Macro Vision Academy has once again produced outstanding results in the IIT- JEE Mains Phase I examination. The academy’s students have secured top percentiles this year, continuing the institute#39;s long tradition of academic success.

Ojas Agarwal topped the academy’s results by scoring an impressive 99.95 percentile. Somya Jaiswal (99.68 percentile), Sushant Patel (99.59 percentile), Manav Rathore (99.49 percentile), Ishit Singh (99.47 percentile), Udit Singh (99.36 percentile), Srijan Verma (99.29 percentile), Prince Chaudhary (99.29 percentile), Tanishka Patel (99.23 percentile) and Anmol Kashyap (99.21 percentile) were among the other top scorers.

In total, around 10 students from the academy scored above the 99 percentile mark. As many as 42 students scored above the 95 percentile. Approximately 108 students from the academy are expected to qualify for JEE Advanced this year.

It may be noted that the second phase of the JEE Mains exam will be held in April, after which the final results will be declared.

On this achievement, Academy Director Anand Prakash Chouksey, Manjusha Chouksey, Kabir Chouksey, Devanshi Chouksey, and Antara Chouksey expressed happiness and congratulated all the students and staff.

Principal Jasveer Singh Parmar, vice-principal Monica Agarwal and faculty members Vijay Sukhwani, Dr Santosh Siloria, Dr Arun Sharma, Vibha Jaitley, Sheetal Popli, Pratibha Nair and Neha Suri also congratulated the students.