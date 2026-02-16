Indore News: Now, The Cleanest City To Adopt Best Practices Of Other Urban Bodies | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Determined to retain its top position as India’s cleanest city for the ninth time in a row, Indore has stepped up its sanitation drive by introducing a new ward-level cleanliness ranking system and launching digital initiatives inspired by best practices from other leading cities.

A “Cleanliness Practice Session and Clean Ward Ranking Orientation Workshop” was organised on Monday at the RRR Centre, Kesarbagh. The programme was attended by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, health in-charge Ashwini Shukla, members of the Mayor-in-Council and a large number of corporators.

Experiences from study visits to Surat, Navi Mumbai and Visakhapatnam were also shared during the event. “These cities are known for their waste-to-energy plants, advanced solid waste management systems, clean street mechanisms and mechanised sanitation processes.

We discussed the possibility of adapting several of these models in Indore,” Shukla said.

Bhargav said preparations to make Indore number one again have already begun. “Over the last three-and-a-half years, corporators have delivered several achievements.

Some projects are complete, others are in progress and many more are in the pipeline. If we work with dedication and follow all sanitation parameters, no one can stop Indore from becoming number one again,” he said.

Singhal said the city’s reputation is a shared responsibility. “To maintain this honour, officials, corporators and citizens must work as one team. Financial management and innovation are equally important, and corporators’ cooperation will be crucial in both Swachh Survekshan and financial reforms,” he added.

400-Point Clean Ward Ranking System

During the workshop, officials presented a detailed overview of the new 400-point clean ward ranking toolkit, under which every ward will be evaluated on a daily basis. Parameters include waste management, source segregation, public participation, cleanliness services, RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) activities and sanitation of public spaces.

Municipal officials said the system is designed to promote healthy competition among wards and ensure equal cleanliness standards across all areas of the city.

Digital “RRR Talent” platform launched

The civic body also formally launched the digital “Indore RRR Talent” platform, aimed at encouraging technological innovation, youth participation, clean and green projects and wider digital engagement in the city’s sanitation efforts.

Daily reporting, citizen feedback

Under the Swachh Ward Ranking 2025–26, wards will be required to upload daily cleanliness reports on a digital portal. Inspection teams will conduct regular field visits, and citizen feedback will be incorporated into the assessment. At the end of the year, the top-performing ward will be awarded a trophy and certificate.