 Indore News: City To Get Grand ‘Mahakal Dwar’ On Ujjain Road
A ‘Mahakal Dwar’ will be constructed on the Indore–Ujjain Road. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has proposed the project through public participation, in memory of late Neenadevi Vinod Agrawal. The structure will be built by Emerald and Agrawal Coal Corporation Group. Estimated to cost ₹8–10 crore, the 233-foot-wide and 61-foot-high gateway will come up near the Indore–Ujjain toll gate.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Simhastha, a grand gateway will be constructed on Indore-Ujjain Road on Thursday.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has called for the construction of the majestic entrance gate through public participation, with the project to be undertaken in memory of the late Neenadevi Vinod Agrawal.

The proposed structure, described as a “Bhavya Dwar” (grand gateway), will be built by Emerald and Agrawal Coal Corporation (Group of Companies), for which formal approval has been granted. The mayor has expressed his desire that the construction of the gate be completed before the Simhastha festival, so it can be inaugurated ahead of the major religious event.

The gateway is expected to become a symbol of pride for Indore and will be constructed before the Indore–Ujjain toll gate. The estimated cost of the project is between Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore. According to the proposal, the structure will have a width of 233 feet and a height of 61 feet, offering an impressive visual experience for commuters traveling between Indore and Ujjain.

Designed by a nationally reputed architectural firm, the gateway will showcase artistic and aesthetic elements inspired by religious and cultural Hindu symbols. The structure will be named “Mahakal Dwar” and will reflect traditional art forms alongside modern design.

A statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar will be installed at the gateway and the surrounding landscape will be developed with high-definition lighting and modern electrical equipment. The illuminated structure is expected to become a major visual attraction, especially during night hours.

article-image

The proposal was approved during a meeting held at the Indore Smart City office, which was attended by Vinod Agrawal, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, officials of IMC and consultants associated with the project.

