Indore News: Excise Department Catches Man Carrying Liquor Illegally

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department took action against illegal liquor transportation during a patrol and caught a man who was illegally carrying liquor. Liquor and a vehicle worth Rs 1.2 lakh were seized from his possession on Thursday.

On the instructions of District Collector Shivam Verma, the excise team stopped a scooter and found illegal liquor hidden in large black bags and inside the scooter’s storage box. A total of 250 quarters of country-made liquor were recovered from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Chouksey of Pithampur. The liquor and the vehicle were seized, and a case was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Excise Act, 1915. The total market value of the seized liquor and vehicle is estimated at around Rs 1.23 lakh. Further investigation is underway.

Collector forms teams to strengthen action against drugs

District Collector Shivam Verma has formed special teams to strengthen action against drugs as part of the Government of India’s campaign “Ek Yudh, Nashe Ke Viruddh”. The initiative is linked to the Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD), established in 2016 to protect youth from drug abuse and spread awareness about the harmful effects of narcotics.

According to officials, following a recent district-level NCORD committee meeting, the Collector directed various departments to work in coordination to ensure strict control over drugs in Indore district. Officials from the Excise Department, AYUSH Department, Narcotics Department, drug manufacturers, importers, distributors and hospital management were involved in the coordinated effort.

The Collector has ordered the formation of dedicated teams to ensure complete control over drug-related activities in the district. All excise officers have been instructed to conduct strict inspections of units involved in the drug trade. To prevent the spread of drug abuse among youth, workshops will also be organised at various levels to create awareness and ensure effective implementation of drug laws.