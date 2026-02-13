Indore News: Man Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.2 Lakh | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man while carrying MD drugs worth Rs 1.20 lakh, an officer said on Thursday.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that the accused was caught near a garden close to Lokhande bridge in the city during patrolling. About 12.59 grams of MD drugs, which has an estimated international value of around Rs 1.20 lakh was also recovered from him. The drug was hidden under the seat of a two-wheeler to mislead the police.

The arrested man has been identified as Kasim Khan, a resident of MIG Colony. Along with the drug, police also seized a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from the accused. The total value of the seized items is around Rs 2.30 lakh.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he used to buy drugs at a low price and sell them at a higher rate to drug addicts in the city to earn illegal profits. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act and further action is being taken.

Another accused in drugs supply case arrested

Another accused in a drug trafficking case was arrested by the crime branch. The arrested man has been identified as Mayur Kaushik, also known as Mayur Silawat, a resident of Palda area of the city.

Earlier in this case, two persons named Saurabh and Gaurav were arrested with 10.46 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 1.10 lakh. Based on information received from them and inputs from an informer, police identified Mayur as the main supplier who allegedly used to bring drugs from other districts and supply them in the city.