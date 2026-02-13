 Indore News: Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Nandanagar & Musakhedi Among 11 Dog Bite Hotspots
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Nandanagar & Musakhedi Among 11 Dog Bite Hotspots

Indore News: Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Nandanagar & Musakhedi Among 11 Dog Bite Hotspots

Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Musakhedi and Nandanagar are among 11 dog bite hotspots in the city, with 1,543 people attacked by stray dogs between February 1 and 10. Of these, 248 cases were reported from the identified localities. Vijay Nagar (41), Khajrana (40) and Musakhedi (37) recorded the highest cases. Health officials noted a surge in anti-rabies vaccinations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Nandanagar & Musakhedi Among 11 Dog Bite Hotspots | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 11 areas in city, including Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Musakhedi and Nandanagar, have emerged as major dog bite hotspots, with stray dogs attacking more than 1,500 people in just 10 days.

According to data, between February 1 and February 10, a total of 1,543 people were bitten by stray dogs across the city and surrounding areas. Of these, 248 cases were reported from 11 identified hotspot localities.

The most affected areas include Vijay Nagar (41 cases), Khajrana (40), Musakhedi (37), Nandanagar (25), Banganga (20), Malwa Mill (20), Palda (18), Sukhliya (17), Chhoti Gwaltoli (15), and Chandan Nagar (15). Dewas Naka reported 10 cases, taking the total from these hotspots to 248.

Health officials stated that women, men and children are among the victims. In four of these hotspots, more than 25 people were attacked in just 10 days, highlighting the growing menace of stray dogs in the city.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: ACB Books BMC Junior Engineer, Mukadam For Allegedly Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe For Demolition Action In Bandra
Mumbai News: ACB Books BMC Junior Engineer, Mukadam For Allegedly Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe For Demolition Action In Bandra
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty Case
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty Case
Harry Boxer Suspected In Threat Voice Note To Ranveer Singh; Crime Branch Traces Voice, Interpol Help Sought
Harry Boxer Suspected In Threat Voice Note To Ranveer Singh; Crime Branch Traces Voice, Interpol Help Sought
Tractors Replace Toil: Over 18,000 Machines Spare 1 Lakh Bulls From Back-Breaking Sugarcane Labour In Maharashtra
Tractors Replace Toil: Over 18,000 Machines Spare 1 Lakh Bulls From Back-Breaking Sugarcane Labour In Maharashtra
Read Also
MP News: Centre’s Green Light For Railway Gauge Conversion Project In Ratlam
article-image

Medical experts from government hospitals confirmed a sharp rise in anti-rabies vaccinations due to the increasing number of dog bite cases.

Residents have expressed concern over public safety, urging authorities to intensify sterilisation drives and control the stray dog population to prevent further incidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Man Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.2 Lakh
Indore News: Man Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.2 Lakh
Indore News: Excise Department Catches Man Carrying Liquor Illegally
Indore News: Excise Department Catches Man Carrying Liquor Illegally
Indore News: Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Nandanagar & Musakhedi Among 11 Dog Bite Hotspots
Indore News: Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Nandanagar & Musakhedi Among 11 Dog Bite Hotspots
Indore News: School Can’t Force Parents To Purchase Uniforms, Books From A Specific Shop,...
Indore News: School Can’t Force Parents To Purchase Uniforms, Books From A Specific Shop,...
Indore News: AI Proves Helpful In Improving Pharmacovigilance Outcomes, Say Experts
Indore News: AI Proves Helpful In Improving Pharmacovigilance Outcomes, Say Experts