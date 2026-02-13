Indore News: Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Nandanagar & Musakhedi Among 11 Dog Bite Hotspots | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 11 areas in city, including Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Musakhedi and Nandanagar, have emerged as major dog bite hotspots, with stray dogs attacking more than 1,500 people in just 10 days.

According to data, between February 1 and February 10, a total of 1,543 people were bitten by stray dogs across the city and surrounding areas. Of these, 248 cases were reported from 11 identified hotspot localities.

The most affected areas include Vijay Nagar (41 cases), Khajrana (40), Musakhedi (37), Nandanagar (25), Banganga (20), Malwa Mill (20), Palda (18), Sukhliya (17), Chhoti Gwaltoli (15), and Chandan Nagar (15). Dewas Naka reported 10 cases, taking the total from these hotspots to 248.

Health officials stated that women, men and children are among the victims. In four of these hotspots, more than 25 people were attacked in just 10 days, highlighting the growing menace of stray dogs in the city.

Medical experts from government hospitals confirmed a sharp rise in anti-rabies vaccinations due to the increasing number of dog bite cases.

Residents have expressed concern over public safety, urging authorities to intensify sterilisation drives and control the stray dog population to prevent further incidents.