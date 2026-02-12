 MP News: Centre’s Green Light For Railway Gauge Conversion Project In Ratlam
The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted in-principle approval for the Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Omkareshwar Road gauge conversion project under Western Railway’s Ratlam Division. The project involves construction on about 454 hectares of forest land between Dr Ambedkar Nagar and Muktiyara Balwara, excluding yard areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Omkareshwar Road gauge conversion project under the Western Railway’s Ratlam Division is set to move forward after receiving an in-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, officials said on Thursday.

Under the project, construction work is to be carried out on around  454 hectares of forest land between Dr Ambedkar Nagar and Muktiyara Balwara (excluding both yard areas). Land transfer from the forest department is currently underway.

Following the fulfillment of all forest department requirements, the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Land Management) submitted the proposal for approval to the ministry, which has now been granted in-principle consent.

Western Railway Ratlam Division Public Relations Officer Mukesh Kumar confirmed that the Railways have requested final clearance from the forest department to begin construction. The railway construction department has already deposited Rs 100.08 crore for acquiring the forest land.

Once approved, construction will commence immediately, promising enhanced rail connectivity in the region. The project is expected to boost passenger and freight transportation and provide new economic and logistical impetus to the area.

Completion of the gauge conversion is anticipated to modernise infrastructure, streamline transit and strengthen the overall efficiency of the Western Railway network.

MP News: Centre's Green Light For Railway Gauge Conversion Project In Ratlam
