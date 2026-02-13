Indore News: School Can’t Force Parents To Purchase Uniforms, Books From A Specific Shop, Collector Issues Prohibitory Orders | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and District Magistrate Shivam Verma has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163(1)(2) of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, to end the monopoly of school operators, publishers and sellers and to prevent disturbance of public peace.

According to the order, school administrators and principals must upload the list of compulsory books for each class on the school website before the declaration of examination results and also display the list on a public notice board within the school premises.

School administrators and principals shall not force students or parents to purchase books, notebooks or complete uniforms from the school or from any specific shop, vendor or institution. As per accreditation rules, every school must have its own website.

The administration must provide a copy of the book list to parents at the time of admission and along with the examination results. Schools must also upload the names of at least three book and uniform vendors on their website at least two months before the commencement of the academic session.

Schools shall not compel students or parents to purchase the listed books either before or after the declaration of examination results. Parents will be allowed to purchase books until June 15, 2026, subject to availability.

The use of books published or printed by publishers other than those authorised by the concerned regulatory body (such as NCERT, MP Textbook Corporation or other legally authorised agencies) and not prescribed under the curriculum of the affiliated board (CBSE, ICSE, MPBSE, Board of Secondary Education, etc.) will be prohibited.