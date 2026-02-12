MP News: Over 600 Government Employees In Ratlam Join Nationwide Strike Against Labour Laws

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): More than 600 central government employees in Ratlam participated in a nationwide strike against the new labour laws on Thursday.

The government employees protested under the banner of the Joint Committee of Labour Organisations. A public meeting was also held as part of the protest.

After the public meeting, the members submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Prime Minister, to the Tehsildar. Their key demands included withdrawal of the four labour codes, opposition to the hire-and-fire policy, restoration of the right to strike, implementation of minimum wages and reinstatement of the Sales Promotion Employees Act, 1976.

Addressing the gathering, Joint Committee president IL Purohit alleged that the Central government is amending labour laws to benefit corporate houses. State secretary of the Medical and Sales Representatives Union, Abhishek Jain, demanded 0% GST on medicines and medical devices and strict implementation of the SP Act, 1976.

Representatives of CITU, pensioners’ associations, Anganwadi and ASHA unions, bank pensioners, income tax employees and other organisations also addressed the meeting.

Govt insurance firm employees in Nepanagar join nationwide strike

Following a call for a nationwide strike by the All India Insurance Employees’ Associations, staffers of public sector insurance companies in Nepanagar participated in the strike on Thursday to protest against privatisation, disinvestment and anti-labour policies affecting the sector.

They raised issues including bans on permanent appointments, widespread outsourcing, excessive workloads due to staff shortages and delays in wage revisions.

The unions urged the government to reconsider anti-people policies and pursue dialogue to strengthen the insurance sector. Leaders including Pramod Sawaldekar, Rajneesh Kale, Laxman Bari and Yuvraj Singh Vaghela participated in the protest.