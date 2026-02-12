 MP News: Over 600 Government Employees In Ratlam Join Nationwide Strike Against Labour Laws
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Over 600 Government Employees In Ratlam Join Nationwide Strike Against Labour Laws

MP News: Over 600 Government Employees In Ratlam Join Nationwide Strike Against Labour Laws

Over 600 central government employees in Ratlam joined a nationwide strike on Thursday under the banner of the Joint Committee of Labour Organisations, protesting the new labour laws. After a public meeting, protesters submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Tehsildar.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): More than 600 central government employees in Ratlam participated in a nationwide strike against the new labour laws on Thursday.

The government employees protested under the banner of the Joint Committee of Labour Organisations. A public meeting was also held as part of the protest.

After the public meeting, the members submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Prime Minister, to the Tehsildar. Their key demands included withdrawal of the four labour codes, opposition to the hire-and-fire policy, restoration of the right to strike, implementation of minimum wages and reinstatement of the Sales Promotion Employees Act, 1976.

Addressing the gathering, Joint Committee president IL Purohit alleged that the Central government is amending labour laws to benefit corporate houses. State secretary of the Medical and Sales Representatives Union, Abhishek Jain, demanded 0% GST on medicines and medical devices and strict implementation of the SP Act, 1976.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Adulterated Cement Racket In Taloja, Fake Branded Bags Seized
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Adulterated Cement Racket In Taloja, Fake Branded Bags Seized
Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Corporator Poonam Mithun Patil Objects To NMMC Meeting Over Alleged Procedural Violations
Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Corporator Poonam Mithun Patil Objects To NMMC Meeting Over Alleged Procedural Violations
​Divine Union Of Kashi And Mumbai: Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Offers Sacred ‘Upahar’ To Lord Vishweshwar On Mahashivratri
​Divine Union Of Kashi And Mumbai: Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Offers Sacred ‘Upahar’ To Lord Vishweshwar On Mahashivratri
Punjab AAP Accuses Haryana CM Nayab Saini Of Trying To `Lure' Its MLA Into BJP Under `Operation Lotus’
Punjab AAP Accuses Haryana CM Nayab Saini Of Trying To `Lure' Its MLA Into BJP Under `Operation Lotus’

Representatives of CITU, pensioners’ associations, Anganwadi and ASHA unions, bank pensioners, income tax employees and other organisations also addressed the meeting.

Govt insurance firm employees in Nepanagar join nationwide strike 

Following a call for a nationwide strike by the All India Insurance Employees’ Associations, staffers of public sector insurance companies in Nepanagar participated in the strike on Thursday to protest against privatisation, disinvestment and anti-labour policies affecting the sector.

They raised issues including bans on permanent appointments, widespread outsourcing, excessive workloads due to staff shortages and delays in wage revisions.

Read Also
MP News: Protests In Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni & Other Cities Over "Anti-National, Pro-Corporate"...
article-image

The unions urged the government to reconsider anti-people policies and pursue dialogue to strengthen the insurance sector. Leaders including Pramod Sawaldekar, Rajneesh Kale, Laxman Bari and Yuvraj Singh Vaghela participated in the protest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Over 600 Government Employees In Ratlam Join Nationwide Strike Against Labour Laws
MP News: Over 600 Government Employees In Ratlam Join Nationwide Strike Against Labour Laws
MP News: Woman Accuses Uttam Swami Of Rape, Demands Security; Accused Calls It ‘An Attack On...
MP News: Woman Accuses Uttam Swami Of Rape, Demands Security; Accused Calls It ‘An Attack On...
Indore News: PM-Mitra Park Gets Proposed Additional Investment Of ₹7500 Crore To Create 16K New...
Indore News: PM-Mitra Park Gets Proposed Additional Investment Of ₹7500 Crore To Create 16K New...
MP News: Special Trains To Manage Passenger Rush During Holi; Check List
MP News: Special Trains To Manage Passenger Rush During Holi; Check List
Gen-Z Special: Single & Not Ready To Mingle? Here's How You Can Survive The Rosy Valentine’s Week
Gen-Z Special: Single & Not Ready To Mingle? Here's How You Can Survive The Rosy Valentine’s Week