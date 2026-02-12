 MP News: I Didn't Want To Copy, So I Chose BJP For My PhD, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said he chose the BJP and its predecessor governments as the subject of his PhD as he “never copied” and wanted a topic he understood well. Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day ‘National Researcher Meet 2026’ at MPCST, he remarked that politicians often struggle with research, adding humorously, “Sometimes we don’t even understand our own PhDs.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that he did not want to copy, so he chose the BJP as the subject of his PhD research. Yadav said that the politicians face difficulty in pursuing PhD as they cannot research and he too encountered the same problem.

"When I went to pursue a PhD in Political Science, the biggest challenge was the topic. I clearly said that I've never copied in my life. After three days of deliberation, I found a way to research the BJP and its predecessor governments. The advantage was that even if someone asked about it, I could tell them,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking on the inaugural-day of the three -day event ‘National Researcher Meet 2026 " in the city at M P Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) on Thursday.

Yadav further said, " Hamari PhD hmein hi samajh nahi aati ... (Sometimes we don't even know what our PhDs are for) . This becomes even more problematic when a politician holds a PhD. It's a double whammy for politicians.”

‘Next time, put me first’

The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said "As the Chief Minister, from an administrative perspective, I was called last. I wondered who had planned this programme… After so many other excellent speakers had already spoken, they (organisers) should either consider it their mistake or consider it their fault.”

Yadav said the Chief Minister should not be placed where he has to address all these key topics. "You invited very worthy guests to the inaugural session of this event, but please forgive me. Next time, put me first,” he added.

