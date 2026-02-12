Bhopal Power Cut February 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Kohe Fiza, Asharam Chauraha, Palasi Village & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in many parts of Bhopal will face temporary power cuts on February 13due to metro construction, conductor stringing, and maintenance works by the electricity department. Officials said the shutdown is necessary to carry out safety and improvement work. People are advised to plan their day and complete important tasks in advance.
Area: Palasi Village, Badwai Village, Elexer Green, Nice Space Colony, Rajnagar Palasi, etc.
Time: 13:00 to 17:00
Reason: NHAI Line Shifting work
Colonies: New Kohe Fiza, Sanskriti
13:00 to 17:00
NHAI Line Shifting work
Colonies: BHEL pump, Bidla Mandir, Shahid Smarak, MLA rest house.
10:00 to 17:00
CSD Work (HOD Dismantal)
Colonies: Vallabh Bhawan and all nearest areas
10:00 to 17:00
CSD Work (HOD Dismantal)
Colonies: Van Vihar
10:00 to 16:00
Tree trimming work
Colonies: Asharam Chauraha, Gandhinagar Market, Arjun Ward, Pratap Ward, Dental College, Parnkuti, Aaramill, Dhakad Chauraha.
13:00 to 17:00
NHAI Construction Work
Colonies: Sagar Banglow, BDA, Gondipura, Banjara Basti, New Jail, etc.
13:00 to 17:00
NHAI Construction Work
Colonies: Indraprasth, Suncity, Indravihar , Aditya Avenue, Huj House, Manuabhan Tekri, etc.
13:00 to 17:00
5% Supervision Construction work
Colonies: Ruchi Life lotus Campus
10:00 to 16:00
Departmental Work (Pole Painting)
Colonies: Ashima Anupama city
10:00 to 16:00
Departmental Work (Pole Painting)