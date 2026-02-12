Indore News: AI Proves Helpful In Improving Pharmacovigilance Outcomes, Say Experts |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful tool in strengthening pharmacovigilance and improving patient safety, experts said during a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme held at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS).

Pharmacovigilance is a crucial scientific discipline focused on the identification, assessment and prevention of adverse drug reactions (ADRs). Its primary objective is to minimise harm to patients and promote safe and rational use of medicines. Speakers highlighted that AI can significantly assist in data collection, monitoring and analysis, enabling faster detection of drug-related side effects. The use of advanced analytics and real-time reporting systems can lead to quicker and more accurate treatment decisions in the future.

The CME was organised by the Department of Pharmacology at SAIMS in collaboration with the National Coordination Centre–Pharmacovigilance Programme of India and the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Ghaziabad.

Focusing on nursing skill enhancement, the session emphasised the role of nursing professionals in preventing adverse drug reactions and ensuring patient safety. Co-director Dr Chhaya Goyal, deputy director Dr. Pooja Reddy and Pharmacovigilance associate Mohammad Rafi addressed the participants.

A parallel session for dental professionals was also conducted, where experts discussed adverse event reporting and quality concerns related to dental implants, along with practical training.