Indore News: Sarafa Chowpatty Shops Operating Sans Licences, Admits IMC | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has admitted in writing that none of the shops operating at the Sarafa Chat Chowpatty in the night have been issued either trade licences or food licences.

The disclosure has sparked fresh controversy, especially after it emerged that the civic body had earlier released a list permitting shops at the Chowpatty, despite their lack of legal approval.

According to the IMC’s response, all stalls operating at the Sarafa Chowpatty are functioning without any valid licences. The admission has raised serious questions about how the IMC allowed vendors to operate when they are not recognised as legal establishments in official records.

Meanwhile, the number of food stalls has crossed 80, intensifying opposition from local residents.

Sarafa Market Residents’ Association had sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by submitting an application to the IMC’s market department. Advocate Pankaj Prajapati, representing the association, requested copies of trade and food licences allegedly issued to shops at the Sarafa Chowpatty. In its reply dated February 9, the market and licence department stated that the IMC does not issue trade licences for temporary shops. This effectively confirms that the stalls are operating without statutory permissions.

Questions over issuance of shop list

Following the admission, the IMC has found itself under scrutiny. A few months ago, the corporation had permitted shops to operate in the area and had even released a list of 69 approved stalls, claiming only these would be allowed. Residents are now questioning how permission was granted to shops that are technically illegal and unlicensed.

The residents’ association has indicated it may now pursue legal action in the matter, alleging administrative negligence and regulatory lapses by the municipal authorities.

Residents flag safety concerns

The Sarafa Market Residents’ Association has once again lodged a formal complaint with the IMC. Association representative Shobha Joshi said that while the corporation initially claimed only 69 traditional stalls would operate, the actual number has crossed 80. She alleged that gas stoves and burners have not been removed, posing serious fire hazards.

Referring to a fire incident that occurred two years ago in Shakkar Bazaar, Joshi said residents now live in constant fear. “Emergency vehicles like ambulances cannot even reach our homes due to congestion,” she said.

She further objected to what she termed the distortion of Sarafa’s culinary heritage. “In the name of tradition and heritage, vendors are selling nitrogen gas-based paan and even pizza. We have been complaining repeatedly, but authorities have turned a blind eye,” she alleged.