MP News: Voter List Revision Reveals Changes In Mahidpur | Representational Image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seventeen new polling stations have been added in various villages and urban areas to facilitate smoother polling and better voter management.

The number of polling stations in the Mahidpur Assembly constituency has increased from 263 to 280. Two additional polling stations have also been created within Mahidpur to improve accessibility for voters.

During the intensive revision of electoral rolls across 28 polling stations in Mahidpur, as many as 445 voters were found to be deceased. In addition, 1,159 voters were reported to have shifted to other locations, 308 were found registered elsewhere and 184 voters could not be traced at their listed addresses. As a result, a total of 2,097 names are likely to be deleted from the voter list out of 25,513 registered voters.

Election officials informed that voters who will attain the age of 18 years on January 1, 2026 can submit applications for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll by January 23 at their respective polling stations in the prescribed format.

Remaining eligible voters can also get their names added by submitting required documents within the stipulated time.