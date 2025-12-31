MP News: Bhagirathpura Turns Into A Death Zone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s much-publicized image as India’s cleanest city has been severely dented as a contaminated drinking water crisis in Bhagirathpura spirals into a full-blown public health emergency.
While local residents claim at least 10 deaths due to diarrhoea and vomiting, the administration and health department continue to release conflicting and lower figures, triggering public anger, fear, and political confrontation.
A massive door-to-door health survey has so far identified 2,756 symptomatic patients, with 150+ people admitted to hospitals. The crisis has exposed glaring lapses in civic infrastructure, delayed response, and a disturbing gap between ground reality and official data.
Death Toll: Residents’ vs official figures The biggest flashpoint remains the number of deaths. Residents’ claim: 10 deaths
Collector Shivam Verma: 4 deaths, 149 hospitalised
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav: 7 deaths, 116 sick
Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya (earlier): 3 deaths
Deaths reported on Wednesday
Avyaan Sahu (5 months)
Gomti Rawat (50)
Tarabai Kori (70)
Santosh Bigoliya
Jeevan Lal Barede
Deaths reported earlier:
Nandlal Pal (75)
Urmila Yadav (60)
Uma Kori (31)
Manjula, wife of Digambar (74)
Seema Prajapat (50)
Deaths began 10 days earlier
Cremation ground records have revealed a disturbing truth, the first death occurred on December 21, not a few days ago as officially suggested.Sumitra Devi (50), a resident of Motihari, Bihar, who had come to visit her son in Indore, was cremated on December 21. Family members confirmed she suffered stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea for 10–12 days before death.
Cremation records also show Santosh Bigoliya (75) died on December 24, with the cause listed as “old age” despite diarrhoea symptoms. Notably, six deaths have been officially recorded as “old age”, raising serious suspicion that water-related deaths were underreported even before the crisis came to light.
How the crisis started
Residents complained of foul-smelling water nearly 15 days ago. Despite complaints, contaminated water continued to flow. A leak was found in the main Narmada pipeline beneath toilets near a police outpost. Sewage seeped into the drinking water line, triggering mass infection. Large drainage pits filled with dirty water, mosquito breeding, and stench further aggravated health risks in Bhagirathpura and nearby Bhavna Nagar.
Patients Admitted (Hospital-wise)
Hospital Patients
Verma Hospital- 30
ESIC Hospital- 11
MY Hospital- 5
Triveni Hospital- 7
Sri Aurobindo Hospital- 6 (3 in ICU)
Health Department Data
2,703 houses surveyed
40,000 people examined
2,756 symptomatic
150+ admitted to hospitals
50+ discharged after recovery
1,000+ health staff deployed
1,000+ ASHA workers on ground
14 doctors, 24 MPWs
4 ambulances operating round-the-clock
ASHA workers are distributing ORS, zinc and chlorine tablets and making public announcements urging residents to drink only boiled water.
Medicines and water for a year sold in 4 days
The civic authorities have deployed 50 water tankers to supply water to the area; however, the residents are refusing tanker water, arranging private RO supplies, citing loss of trust in civic authorities.
A local pharmacist revealed that medicines for diarrhoea, vomiting and fever usually sold over an entire year were exhausted within just four days, underscoring the scale of the outbreak. Similarly, grocery shopkeepers said that their stocks of water bottles are getting sold fast and they have to restock daily.
Helpline Number for water tanker: 7440440511
CM ON GROUND | Compensation & Assurances
Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, who reached Indore and visited patients at Verma Nursing Home, announced: Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of each deceased Free treatment in all government and private hospitals Refunds for patients who paid for treatment
ACTION TAKEN AGAINST OFFICIALS
Zonal Officer Shaligram Shitole – Suspended
Assistant Engineer (PHE) Yogesh Joshi – Suspended
Deputy Engineer (PHE) Shubham Srivastava – Terminated
Inquiry committee formed
Chairperson: IAS Navjivan Panwar
Members: SE Pradeep Nigam, Dr. Shailesh Rai (MY Medical College)
HIGH COURT INTERVENTION
In a major development, the Indore High Court ordered Free treatment for all affected patients A detailed status report by January 2
The order followed a PIL filed by the Indore High Court Bar Association, demanding clean and safe drinking water for residents.