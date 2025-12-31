MP News: Bhagirathpura Turns Into A Death Zone | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s much-publicized image as India’s cleanest city has been severely dented as a contaminated drinking water crisis in Bhagirathpura spirals into a full-blown public health emergency.

While local residents claim at least 10 deaths due to diarrhoea and vomiting, the administration and health department continue to release conflicting and lower figures, triggering public anger, fear, and political confrontation.

A massive door-to-door health survey has so far identified 2,756 symptomatic patients, with 150+ people admitted to hospitals. The crisis has exposed glaring lapses in civic infrastructure, delayed response, and a disturbing gap between ground reality and official data.

Death Toll: Residents’ vs official figures The biggest flashpoint remains the number of deaths. Residents’ claim: 10 deaths

Collector Shivam Verma: 4 deaths, 149 hospitalised

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav: 7 deaths, 116 sick

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya (earlier): 3 deaths

Deaths reported on Wednesday

Avyaan Sahu (5 months)

Gomti Rawat (50)

Tarabai Kori (70)

Santosh Bigoliya

Jeevan Lal Barede

Deaths reported earlier:

Nandlal Pal (75)

Urmila Yadav (60)

Uma Kori (31)

Manjula, wife of Digambar (74)

Seema Prajapat (50)

Deaths began 10 days earlier

Cremation ground records have revealed a disturbing truth, the first death occurred on December 21, not a few days ago as officially suggested.Sumitra Devi (50), a resident of Motihari, Bihar, who had come to visit her son in Indore, was cremated on December 21. Family members confirmed she suffered stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea for 10–12 days before death.

Cremation records also show Santosh Bigoliya (75) died on December 24, with the cause listed as “old age” despite diarrhoea symptoms. Notably, six deaths have been officially recorded as “old age”, raising serious suspicion that water-related deaths were underreported even before the crisis came to light.

How the crisis started

Residents complained of foul-smelling water nearly 15 days ago. Despite complaints, contaminated water continued to flow. A leak was found in the main Narmada pipeline beneath toilets near a police outpost. Sewage seeped into the drinking water line, triggering mass infection. Large drainage pits filled with dirty water, mosquito breeding, and stench further aggravated health risks in Bhagirathpura and nearby Bhavna Nagar.

Patients Admitted (Hospital-wise)

Hospital Patients

Verma Hospital- 30

ESIC Hospital- 11

MY Hospital- 5

Triveni Hospital- 7

Sri Aurobindo Hospital- 6 (3 in ICU)

Health Department Data

2,703 houses surveyed

40,000 people examined

2,756 symptomatic

150+ admitted to hospitals

50+ discharged after recovery

1,000+ health staff deployed

1,000+ ASHA workers on ground

14 doctors, 24 MPWs

4 ambulances operating round-the-clock

ASHA workers are distributing ORS, zinc and chlorine tablets and making public announcements urging residents to drink only boiled water.

Medicines and water for a year sold in 4 days

The civic authorities have deployed 50 water tankers to supply water to the area; however, the residents are refusing tanker water, arranging private RO supplies, citing loss of trust in civic authorities.

A local pharmacist revealed that medicines for diarrhoea, vomiting and fever usually sold over an entire year were exhausted within just four days, underscoring the scale of the outbreak. Similarly, grocery shopkeepers said that their stocks of water bottles are getting sold fast and they have to restock daily.

Helpline Number for water tanker: 7440440511

CM ON GROUND | Compensation & Assurances

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, who reached Indore and visited patients at Verma Nursing Home, announced: Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of each deceased Free treatment in all government and private hospitals Refunds for patients who paid for treatment

ACTION TAKEN AGAINST OFFICIALS

Zonal Officer Shaligram Shitole – Suspended

Assistant Engineer (PHE) Yogesh Joshi – Suspended

Deputy Engineer (PHE) Shubham Srivastava – Terminated

Inquiry committee formed

Chairperson: IAS Navjivan Panwar

Members: SE Pradeep Nigam, Dr. Shailesh Rai (MY Medical College)

HIGH COURT INTERVENTION

In a major development, the Indore High Court ordered Free treatment for all affected patients A detailed status report by January 2

The order followed a PIL filed by the Indore High Court Bar Association, demanding clean and safe drinking water for residents.