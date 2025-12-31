 MP News: Neemuch Set To Host International Chess Tournament
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
MP News: Neemuch Set To Host International Chess Tournament | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch is set to create history at the very beginning of the New Year as it prepares to host its first ever International Chess Federation (FIDE) rated tournament on January 8 and 9.

The prestigious international event is being organised by renowned social worker Arul Arora, who has gifted an unforgettable opportunity to hundreds of children and young chess players from the district.

The tournament is being held in the loving memory of Arul Arora’s grandfather, late Kashmiri Lal Arora and will take place at the city’s Lion’s Den. Organised under the auspices of the District Chess Association, Neemuch and guided by the All India Chess Federation, the event marks a major milestone for the region’s sporting journey.

District Chess Association president Vijay Ratna Garg, vice president Nitin Sahu, organising committee president Narendra Soni and vice president Santosh Kotwani said that preparations are in their final stages. Around 300 players from India and abroad will participate in the tournament, which will feature nine competitive rounds.

Winners will receive cash prizes totalling Rs 1.51 lakh along with attractive trophies. Special awards will also be given to the best players from the state and Neemuch.

Additional cash prizes and medals have been arranged to encourage local talent. Arul Arora expressed confidence that the collective support of sports lovers and citizens will make this event a golden chapter in Neemuch’s history.

