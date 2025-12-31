MP News: Over 80 Parrots Found Dead On Narmada River Banks In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya pradesh): More than 80 parrots were found dead on the banks of the Narmada River in Khargone district, sparking concerns among local residents. According to reports, the incident took place in Barwaha, where more than 80 carrions of parrots were discovered near the aqueduct bridge in the past 48 hours.

After noticing sudden deaths of birds, villagers alerted the authorities. A team from the veterinary department and wildlife department reached the site to investigate sudden spike in parrot deaths.

After examination, the authorities confirmed that bird flu was not the exact cause of deaths. Officials identified food poisoning due to an improper diet as the main reason behind the death of these birds. During the examination, tiny pebbles and rice grains were found in the stomach of several birds.

According to experts, birds tend to feed on rice grains or small pebbles when not receiving a proper diet. And feeding on grains contaminated with pesticides can turn fatal for these birds.

Sudden spikes in number of bird deaths triggered serious concerns over wildlife conservation and bird safety in the area as food becomes scarce for them during winters. Administration and wildlife enthusiasts urged people to not feed contaminated grains to birds and report any unusual deaths immediately.