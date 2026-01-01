 Bhopal News: Over 300 Cough Syrup Test Reports Stuck In Labs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Over 300 Cough Syrup Test Reports Stuck In Labs

Bhopal News: Over 300 Cough Syrup Test Reports Stuck In Labs

To strengthen existing labs, tenders were floated for modern gas liquid chromatography machines to detect impurities in syrups and drugs. One machine will go to the Jabalpur lab, and another to the Bhopal lab, which already has one. Arrival of the second machine will enhance testing capacity. The cost of each machine is around Rs 32 lakh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 01:54 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Over 300 Cough Syrup Test Reports Stuck In Labs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 350 samples of different cough syrup were collected from various parts of Madhya Pradesh following the Chhindwara incident. So far, final test reports of 146 samples have come out. Remaining samples are in different stages of testing.

Read Also
Pragya Thakur to be lodged in Bhopal jail
article-image

Limited capacity at existing labs is causing delays. Currently, there are only three drug testing labs in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. A fourth lab in Gwalior is under setup, with machines and other gadgets being installed.

A senior officer from the Commissioner’s office, Food Security and Controller, told Free Press that out of 146 tested samples, none were found Non Standard Quality (NSQ).

Sample collection and testing is an ongoing process to ensure the safety and quality of medicines and drugs.

FPJ Shorts
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks TMC, Says 'Maa, Maati, Manush' Unsafe In Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks TMC, Says 'Maa, Maati, Manush' Unsafe In Bengal
From Metros To Hill Stations, India Rings In New Year Under Tight Security; Videos Surface
From Metros To Hill Stations, India Rings In New Year Under Tight Security; Videos Surface
Mumbai Begins New Year 2026 With Devotion As Thousands Flock To Siddhivinayak Temple Early Morning; Watch 1st Aarti Here
Mumbai Begins New Year 2026 With Devotion As Thousands Flock To Siddhivinayak Temple Early Morning; Watch 1st Aarti Here
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Cotton Warehouse In Wadi Bandar; No Casualties Reported, Video Surfaces
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Cotton Warehouse In Wadi Bandar; No Casualties Reported, Video Surfaces

To strengthen existing labs, tenders were floated for modern Gas Liquid Chromatography machines to detect impurities in syrups and drugs. One machine will go to Jabalpur lab, another to Bhopal lab, which already has one. Arrival of the second machine will enhance testing capacity. Cost of each machine is around Rs 32 lakh.

Proposals are also under consideration for new labs in Ujjain. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is keen on this initiative.

Shortage of manpower also slows testing. Recruitment of about 80 personnel, including technicians, is planned.

Official response

Tina Yadav, Joint Controller of Food and Drug Administration, told Free Press that pending sample reports are expected in the near future.

‘Testing of other medicines delayed’

Sources in Food and Drug Administration said that after deaths of children in Chhindwara due to toxic cough syrup Coldrif, testing of cough syrups became a priority. As a result, testing of other medicines took a backseat. Lab staff are under pressure to clear backlog from samples collected post-Chhindwara incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Over 300 Cough Syrup Test Reports Stuck In Labs

Bhopal News: Over 300 Cough Syrup Test Reports Stuck In Labs

MP News: 2026; Fresh Beginnings, Big Projects, Bigger Gains

MP News: 2026; Fresh Beginnings, Big Projects, Bigger Gains

Bhopal News: Rawat’s Importance Enrages MOS Status Holder Sitaram Adiwasi

Bhopal News: Rawat’s Importance Enrages MOS Status Holder Sitaram Adiwasi

Bhopal News: 99% Water Supply Safe On BMC’s Paper, But Ground Reality Tells A Lethal Tale

Bhopal News: 99% Water Supply Safe On BMC’s Paper, But Ground Reality Tells A Lethal Tale

Bhopal News: Man Held For Stealing Women’s Undergarments, Found Wearing Them

Bhopal News: Man Held For Stealing Women’s Undergarments, Found Wearing Them