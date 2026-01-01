Bhopal News: Over 300 Cough Syrup Test Reports Stuck In Labs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 350 samples of different cough syrup were collected from various parts of Madhya Pradesh following the Chhindwara incident. So far, final test reports of 146 samples have come out. Remaining samples are in different stages of testing.

Limited capacity at existing labs is causing delays. Currently, there are only three drug testing labs in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. A fourth lab in Gwalior is under setup, with machines and other gadgets being installed.

A senior officer from the Commissioner’s office, Food Security and Controller, told Free Press that out of 146 tested samples, none were found Non Standard Quality (NSQ).

Sample collection and testing is an ongoing process to ensure the safety and quality of medicines and drugs.

To strengthen existing labs, tenders were floated for modern Gas Liquid Chromatography machines to detect impurities in syrups and drugs. One machine will go to Jabalpur lab, another to Bhopal lab, which already has one. Arrival of the second machine will enhance testing capacity. Cost of each machine is around Rs 32 lakh.

Proposals are also under consideration for new labs in Ujjain. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is keen on this initiative.

Shortage of manpower also slows testing. Recruitment of about 80 personnel, including technicians, is planned.

Official response

Tina Yadav, Joint Controller of Food and Drug Administration, told Free Press that pending sample reports are expected in the near future.

‘Testing of other medicines delayed’

Sources in Food and Drug Administration said that after deaths of children in Chhindwara due to toxic cough syrup Coldrif, testing of cough syrups became a priority. As a result, testing of other medicines took a backseat. Lab staff are under pressure to clear backlog from samples collected post-Chhindwara incident.