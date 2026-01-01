 MP News: Over 1 Lakh People Gather At Bageshwar Dham, Welcome New Year 2026 With Mass 'Hanuman Chalisa' Recitation -- VIDEO
Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur welcomed New Year 2026 with mass recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa led by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Thousands of devotees from India and abroad participated. Maharaj conveyed New Year wishes and urged people, especially youth, to adopt good habits, give up bad ones, and limit mobile and social media use.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
MP News: Over 1 Lakh People Gather At Bageshwar Dham, Welcome New Year 2026 With Mass 'Hanuman Chalisa' Recitation -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): While the entire world welcomed New Year 2026 with huge enthusiasm, Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham celebrated it reciting Hanuman Chalisa and immersing into the devotion to Lord Hanuman, on Thursday.

At midnight, as the clock struck 12 and the year 2026 began, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri led thousands of devotees in a collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa.

The entire Dham echoed with the sacred verses, creating a deeply spiritual environment.

Devotees arrive from abroad

Devotees from different parts of India and abroad started arriving at Bageshwar Dham from early morning to welcome the New Year. Throughout the day, devotees offered prayers at Bageshwar Balaji temple. 

At night, a large gathering took part in the mass Hanuman Chalisa recitation in the presence of Bageshwar Maharaj. 

For the past 2 days, thousands of devotees have been continuously arriving at the Dham seeking blessings.

On this occasion, Bageshwar Maharaj extended New Year greetings to everyone and prayed that the New Year brings happiness, prosperity and peace into people’s lives. 

‘Jo daayak phal chaar’

He expressed hope that the coming year would be filled with devotion, joy, and Sanatan values and that Hindu culture and the nation continue to progress while natural disasters remain minimal.

Referring to the Hanuman Chalisa verse ‘Jo daayak phal chaar’, Maharaj urged people to make four resolutions in the New Year - adopt two good habits and give up two bad ones. 

He especially appealed to the youth of the country to reduce the use of mobile phones and social media, saying this would help bring more discipline, spiritual focus and positivity into their lives.

