 Bhopal News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Interact With Eminent People, Youths, Women
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Bhopal for two days starting Friday, during which he will interact with youths, eminent citizens and women. His visit is part of RSS programmes being held nationwide to mark its centenary year and showcase its 100-year journey. On the first day, he will address youths at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre.

Thursday, January 01, 2026
During his stay in the city, Bhagwat will interact with the youths, eminent citizens, and women.

The RSS is organising various events in different parts of the country to celebrate its centenary year. In the functions, the RSS is telling the tale of its 100-year-old journey to the people.

On the first day of his trip, Bhagwat will interact with the youth at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in the morning.

Indore Water Deaths: Toll Rises To 14; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Tours Affected Bhagirathpura...
The youths who have contributed to education, the service sector, innovation and social work will participate in it.

An interaction with the eminent citizens will be held in Ravindra Bhawan at 5:30pm. The eminent people from different sectors will participate in it.

A social interaction will be held in the morning on January 3. The representatives of various communities have been invited to the meeting. At 5pm, Bhagwat will speak to women. The RSS is interacting with various communities in its centenary year, and Bhagwat is visiting the city for this purpose.

