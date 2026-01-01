Bhopal News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Interact With Eminent People, Youths, Women

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls On Northeast Youth To Understand Organisation Beyond Propaganda |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is coming on a two-day trip to Bhopal on Friday. During his stay in the city, Bhagwat will interact with the youths, eminent citizens, and women.

The RSS is organising various events in different parts of the country to celebrate its centenary year. In the functions, the RSS is telling the tale of its 100-year-old journey to the people.

On the first day of his trip, Bhagwat will interact with the youth at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in the morning.

The youths who have contributed to education, the service sector, innovation and social work will participate in it.

An interaction with the eminent citizens will be held in Ravindra Bhawan at 5:30pm. The eminent people from different sectors will participate in it.

A social interaction will be held in the morning on January 3. The representatives of various communities have been invited to the meeting. At 5pm, Bhagwat will speak to women. The RSS is interacting with various communities in its centenary year, and Bhagwat is visiting the city for this purpose.