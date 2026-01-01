Indore Water Deaths: Toll Rises To 14; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Tours Affected Bhagirathpura Area, Meets Angry & Helpless Residents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in Bhagirathpura Water Contamination case rose from 13 to 14 in 'Swachh' Indore on Thursday. The latest victim has been identified as Arvind (43), son of Hiralal, a resident of Kulkarni Bhatta.

Earlier, 13 deaths were reported between December 21 and 31.

According to information, Arvind had arrived in Bhagirathpura on Sunday for work. After his health deteriorated, he returned home and continued taking medicines. As his condition worsened, family members took him to a private hospital, where he died during treatment. Arvind is survived by his wife and three children, who live separately. He was the only son of his parents.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited Bhagirathpura and distributed Rs 2 lakh compensation cheques to the families of seven deceased persons. However, in a display of anger and grief, some family members refused to accept the cheques, stating that money could not compensate for their loss.

'Saari badal dunga...' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya assures pipeline change after an elderly requests action on Bhagirathpura water tragedy

.

.#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/tkETRv7Yk8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 1, 2026

Meanwhile, the Health Department has surveyed 7,992 houses surveyed, identifying 2,456 infected or suspected cases. As many as 200 people were hospitalised, of whom around 40 have been discharged, while 162 patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals

Notably, during media briefing on Thursday afternoon, Minister Kailash Vijayvargya assured that all pipelines will be replaced in Bhagirathpura area. "60% pipeline has already been changed, while tenders have been issued for remaining 40% and it will be replaced soon," he informed.