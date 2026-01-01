 Indore Water Deaths: '60% Pipeline Changed, Tenders Issued For Remaining 40%,' Informs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya After 14 Die Due To Contaminated Water
Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reviewed the situation after contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area caused 10 deaths and infected around 1,400 people. He said no patient is in danger, several have been discharged, and pipeline leaks caused the crisis. The government is replacing damaged pipelines, prioritising water supply, and has set up help desks for public assistance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Those Who Took Salaries From Urban Bodies On Fake Papers Identified; Kailash Vijayvargiya | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya held a special meeting to review the situation following the Bhagirathpura water deaths in Indore on Thursday. He briefed the media about the current status of the patients and government measures.

He informed that he toured the Bhagirathpura area in the morning, there were some more patients of diarrhea, and they were referred to the hospital for treatment. "A total of 1400 patients were infected, out of which 200 were serious and had to be admitted to the hospitals. Of these 200, 40 to 50 patients were discharged on Wednesday, and another 50 patients will be discharged today. No one is in the danger zone," the minister confirmed.

Notably, 14 people died and 1400 were infected due to drinking contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area-- which falls under Minister Vijayvargya's constituency.

Investigation suggested that a pipeline leak mixed sewer water into drinking supply, which led to the crisis.

article-image

Vijayvargiya further emphasised that water is their current priority, and more officials will be roped in to resolve the water issue. "60% of the pipeline has been changed. Tenders have been given for the remaining 40% pipeline. It will be changed soon."

The minister also said that a help desk has been constituted for the public convenience, and BJP party workers were directed to check on every patient in hospital.

article-image

