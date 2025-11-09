MP News: Railway Closes Old Foot Over Bridge At Itarsi Station Permanently | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway has closed old Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi Railway station from Saturday (November 8, 2025).

Keeping passenger safety at Itarsi Station in mind, all necessary work has been completed as per the report of the joint inspection for the closure of the old foot over bridge.

For the smooth use of the new foot over bridge, the construction of the pathway, unreserved ticket booking office, waiting shed, and other related work has been completed, enabling safe and convenient passenger movement via the new foot over bridge.

Therefore, keeping passenger safety and convenience in mind, the old foot over bridge is being permanently closed from 08.11.2025. Passengers have been asked to use the new foot over bridge for station travel.