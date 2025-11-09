Overheard In Bhopal: Angry Officer, Search For OSD, Clever Officer & More | Representative Image

Angry officer

An Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) has recently complained to Bade Sahib against an ACS senior to him. After the complaint, the senior ACS has received a dressing-down. The senior officer gave his consent in a case from his own department, which enraged the ACS, as the matter was related to the latter’s department. The senior officer gave the go-ahead without consulting anyone.

The issue figured in a recent meeting in which the ACS told Bade Sahib that the senior officer had taken the decision without informing his department. The ACS further said his senior should have informed the department before giving approval. When the ACS was complaining about his senior, he looked angry. He further said when he had come to know of such an arbitrary decision about his department, he changed it. The case, for which the senior ACS gave approval, had already created controversies. After the issue came to light, the higher-ups in the government advised the senior ACS to guard against taking any decision without informing the officers concerned.

Importance of uniform

Nothing can be more important to a policeman than his uniform. So, wearing a uniform became an issue at a meeting. A team of parliamentarians recently visited the state to hold a meeting in which the police officers were also required to participate. The police officers participated in the meeting, but they were in civil dress. There are reports that an MP who participated in the meeting got angry with the police officers for not wearing the uniform.

The MP was in the police service. He made an issue of police officers not coming in uniform. When the MP raised the issue, the police officers had no answer. A senior MP, who was also in the meeting, controlled the situation. Despite this, the MP, who was from outside the state, looked annoyed after the meeting. There are reports that the police officers had decided to go to the meeting without uniforms, which weighed heavy on them. The IAS and IPS officers looked timid before the sharp-witted MPs.

Search for OSD

The officials in the CM’s Secretariat are searching for an OSD. A retired IAS officer was appointed OSD after the head of state took the oath of office. The head of state always counts on the OSD, but he is over 65 years old. According to the rules, a man above 65 cannot be given a government job. This is the reason that the retired officer has been appointed to a commission.

Even after his appointment to the commission, it was said that the retired officer would continue to look after the work of CM’s Secretariat. But the search for a new OSD is underway. There are reports that the government is mulling over the names of some retired officers for appointment to the CM’s Secretariat. But the head of state wants to appoint an officer whom he knows. The main work of the retired OSD is to coordinate with the politicians. So, the CM Secretariat needs an officer who can efficiently handle the job. A few retired officers have swung into action to join the CMO after the OSD’s appointment to the commission. One of the retired is ahead of others in the race for the job.

Clever officer

A senior officer has played the trick, despite being in the loop line. The department where the officer is posted is required to deal with a different type of work. The officer hardly believed that he would lay his hands on such a work in the loop line. As soon as the work came to his hand, he called up one of his acquaintances. Sahib entered backhand deals through this person on many occasions.

In this place, too, Sahib has given several works to the vendor of his choice. The employees of the department are acquainted with the activities of Sahib, but they keep mum. The man whom the officer gave the works to has been associated with him since the days of his collectorship. The person has given a huge amount of backhander to the officer, who was reportedly unhappy for a long time. He was annoyed because the government did not give him any important position. He was unhappy with his present place of posting. But now, he looks content with the carrots that he has got, even being in the loop line.

Lobbying for collectorship

The collector in the state capital will be changed. It was to be done in December. But it has been put off for two months because of SIR. A collector of another district is considered a strong contender for the collectorship of the state capital. As the matter is delaying, new claimants are coming up. An officer, transferred from a district and posted in a department in Bhopal, is also making efforts to become the collector of the state capital.

The officer wants to get the command of the state capital. Earlier, Sahib was holding an important post in Bhopal. In the recent past, the officer has strengthened his political connections. He is also ready to apply other methods for posting. So, he is using other methods through some people to get the coveted position. Sahib made a lot of backhanders from the places where he was posted earlier. Thus, he is ready to do anything to get the command of the state capital as collector.

Avoiding collectorship

An IAS officer is keen on going to a district as a collector. But there is an officer who does not want to become a collector. Whenever the officer posted in a corporation comes to know that the government is issuing a transfer list of officers, he becomes active to avoid posting in any district as collector. The name of the officer was recommended for transfer in the previous list.

As soon as he came to know of it, the officer used his clout and stopped the proposal for his transfer to a district as collector. He wants to remain in the corporation where he is now posted and retire from there. There are a few other officers who want to work in the state capital instead of going to a district. On the other hand, a promotee IAS officer is lobbying for a posting in a district. He is ready to do anything to meet the purpose.