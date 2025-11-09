 Bhopal News: 2 Navy Personnel Killed After Hit By Unidentified Vehicle
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 2 Navy Personnel Killed After Hit By Unidentified Vehicle

Bhopal News: 2 Navy Personnel Killed After Hit By Unidentified Vehicle

Their colleagues found them lying injured after some time and rushed them to a nearby hospital

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 2 Navy Personnel Killed After Hit By Unidentified Vehicle | Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Navy personnel were killed after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle in Parwalia early Sunday morning. Both succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Vishnu Arya (27) and Anand Krishnan (18), residents of Raksha Bihar Colony who served as naval constables. Both were originally from Kerala.

At 3 am on Sunday, they were riding a motorcycle towards Bhopal to attend practice sessions at Boat Club when an unidentified speeding vehicle struck them near the main road of their colony.

Read Also
MP News: Railway Closes Old Foot Over Bridge At Itarsi Station Permanently
article-image

Their colleagues found them lying injured after some time and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Vishnu brought dead. Anand succumbed to injuries later in the morning. Post-mortem was conducted in presence of Navy staff on Sunday afternoon.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime News: Driver Arrested For Drugging, Raping & Blackmailing Domestic Worker Using Obscene Photos In Walkeshwar
Mumbai Crime News: Driver Arrested For Drugging, Raping & Blackmailing Domestic Worker Using Obscene Photos In Walkeshwar
Mumbai: MSRTC Senior Clerk Arrested For Embezzling ₹21.80 Lakh Meant For Tax Payments
Mumbai: MSRTC Senior Clerk Arrested For Embezzling ₹21.80 Lakh Meant For Tax Payments
Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Awaits Crucial FSL Report In Sensational Kidnapping Of 17 Minors
Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Awaits Crucial FSL Report In Sensational Kidnapping Of 17 Minors
Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Accuses BJP Of 'Manipulating AQI Data' As Police Detain Protesters At India Gate; Video
Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Accuses BJP Of 'Manipulating AQI Data' As Police Detain Protesters At India Gate; Video

Parwalia police station incharge Rohit Nagar said that CCTV footages in the area were being reviewed to identify the vehicle and its driver involved in the crash. Police recovered two helmets from the accident site confirming that both men were wearing them at the time of the collision.

A nearby pole was found knocked down suggesting that a heavy vehicle caused the crash. The motorcycle was completely mangled in the impact.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 2 Navy Personnel Killed After Hit By Unidentified Vehicle

Bhopal News: 2 Navy Personnel Killed After Hit By Unidentified Vehicle

MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Vote Theft In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, And Maharashtra

MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Vote Theft In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, And Maharashtra

Bhopal News: Massive Fire At Saw Mills, Five Shops Gutted; Flames Rise 30 Feet High, Panic Grips...

Bhopal News: Massive Fire At Saw Mills, Five Shops Gutted; Flames Rise 30 Feet High, Panic Grips...

Bhopal News: First Unicondylar Knee Replacement Live Surgery At Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal News: First Unicondylar Knee Replacement Live Surgery At Hamidia Hospital

MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Sudarshan Chakra Corps General Officer Commanding, Meets CM Mohan Yadav