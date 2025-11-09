Bhopal News: 2 Navy Personnel Killed After Hit By Unidentified Vehicle | Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Navy personnel were killed after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle in Parwalia early Sunday morning. Both succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Vishnu Arya (27) and Anand Krishnan (18), residents of Raksha Bihar Colony who served as naval constables. Both were originally from Kerala.

At 3 am on Sunday, they were riding a motorcycle towards Bhopal to attend practice sessions at Boat Club when an unidentified speeding vehicle struck them near the main road of their colony.

Their colleagues found them lying injured after some time and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Vishnu brought dead. Anand succumbed to injuries later in the morning. Post-mortem was conducted in presence of Navy staff on Sunday afternoon.

Parwalia police station incharge Rohit Nagar said that CCTV footages in the area were being reviewed to identify the vehicle and its driver involved in the crash. Police recovered two helmets from the accident site confirming that both men were wearing them at the time of the collision.

A nearby pole was found knocked down suggesting that a heavy vehicle caused the crash. The motorcycle was completely mangled in the impact.