Bhopal Maid Arrested For Stealing Gold Bangles, Pendant, Earrings Worth ₹6.3 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of theft came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal where a maid allegedly stole Jewelry worth ₹6.3 lakh on Friday.

Kamla Nagar police on Friday arrested the domestic help and recovered stolen valuables worth 6.30 lakh from her.

On September 1, the complainant Sarvesh Premchandani (50), a resident of Riviera Town Colony, reported that his maid, Sangeeta Salve, had stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 30,000 cash from the almirah of his wife Varsha. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Kamla Nagar police station incharge inspector Niroopa Pandey, apprehended and interrogated the suspect. During questioning, the maid confessed to stealing the items while working at the house. Police recovered two gold bangles, a gold pendant, a pair of gold earrings, and Rs 30,000 cash.

The accused Sangeeta Salve (49), a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, has previous criminal cases of theft and assault registered at TT Nagar police station.