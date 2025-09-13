 Bhopal Maid Arrested For Stealing Gold Bangles, Pendant, Earrings Worth ₹6.3 Lakh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Bhopal Maid Arrested For Stealing Gold Bangles, Pendant, Earrings Worth ₹6.3 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of theft came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal where a maid allegedly stole Jewelry worth ₹6.3 lakh on Friday.

Kamla Nagar police on Friday arrested the domestic help and recovered stolen valuables worth 6.30 lakh from her.

On September 1, the complainant Sarvesh Premchandani (50), a resident of Riviera Town Colony, reported that his maid, Sangeeta Salve, had stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 30,000 cash from the almirah of his wife Varsha. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The accused Sangeeta Salve (49), a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, has previous criminal cases of theft and assault registered at TT Nagar police station.

